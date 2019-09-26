Volunteering for Hospice Provides a Unique, Rewarding Opportunity

I am writing to you today in hopes of getting my message of recruiting volunteers circulated in the community. Volunteerism is an inherent component of America’s society; hospice provides a unique opportunity for an individual to contribute to the comfort of the terminally ill and their families.





Have you ever thought about bringing comfort to someone in need? Do you ever wish you could make a huge difference in someone’s life? Could you bring compassion to someone who needs it? If you answered yes to any of these questions, being a hospice volunteer might be for you. Offer the gift of your presence to someone with a life-limiting illness. MetroWest Hospice volunteers help create an environment of comfort, compassion and dignity for our patients and their families. Volunteers enjoy listening to patient's stories, reading aloud, watching movies together, holding hands, sharing music or simply sitting. I am currently looking for volunteers in the Bellingham and surrounding areas.





To: The EditorTechpro Publication /Bellingham BulletinBellingham, MA 02019Dear Editor,Free hospice volunteer training by me, along with a certificate of completion and a hospice volunteer ID badge are included. Please take this journey with me as I make this very easy and fun.Sincerely,Michael Del Vecchio, Volunteer CoordinatorMetroWest Hospice200 Nickerson Road suite, 110Marlborough, MA 01752Phone Number - (508) 266-8290Email Address - michael.delvecchio@amedisys.com