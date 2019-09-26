Bellingham Cultural Council Announces Oct. 15 Grant Application Deadline
Sep 26, 2019 12:23PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Cultural council 2 A representative from the Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) Luis Cotto, attended the monthly Bellingham Cultural council's meeting. Shown at the last BCC meeting (L-R): MA Cultural Council Rep. Luis Cotto, and BCC members Dan McLaughlin, Terry McGlynn, Chairperson LInda Trudeau, Glenn Moody, George Rezendes, and Darrell Crow.
To help clarify what categories qualify for grants, the MCC website also states that “Arts refer to the creation of work in the crafts and performing, visual, media, folk, design, literary, and inter-disciplinary arts. In addition, they also include the presentation and preservation of, and education about works in these disciplines. Humanities are types of learning that deal with human values and aspirations, human thought and culture, language, and creativity. Examples include, but are not limited to, history, social studies, philosophy, criticism, and literature. Science is limited to its cultural, interpretive, and educational expression, and refers to types of learning that deal with nature, science, and technology in ways that explain how they relate to people’s lives.”
Local volunteers in Bellingham meet monthly to oversee the disbursement of funds from the MCC, and to pursue other efforts to promote the Arts in Bellingham. All applications must be submitted on-line. Those interested in submitting a grant for funding of projects that begin next year can find detailed information and the online grant application at this link: https://www.mass-culture.org/lcc_public_applicant_guidelines.aspx
During the meeting, Trudeau shared drawings created by children who visited the Cultural Council’s booth during Old Home Days. “I told the kids that if they made me a drawing, they would be able to go pick out a stuffed animal. It was hot! Some children rushed through, just to get their stuffed animal. But other children created some great drawings.” She displayed numerous samples of the pictures the children had made.
Luis Cotto, program manager with the MCC, attended the recent meeting of the Council, and spoke at the end of the meeting. He urged applicants for funding to take advantage of the Eligibility “wizard” program on the MCC website to help clarify if an organization’s planned program met MCC eligibility guidelines. He also suggested that teachers could benefit from applying for transportation funds for field trips to art, science and humanities-related programs through the MCC’s “Big Yellow School Bus” funding program.
The council met in the Bellingham Upper Town Hall to judge the suitability of the space for future art shows and other related events. At the conclusion of the meeting it was decided the space is difficult for those with hearing impairments to use, so they will return to meeting at the Bellingham Senior Center on Blackstone Street. Their next meeting will take place the 3rd Wednesday of the month, Oct. 16, at 2PM, to begin the grant review process.