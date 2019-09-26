Bellingham Cultural Council Announces Oct. 15 Grant Application Deadline

written by Marjorie Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer







At a recent meeting of the Bellingham Cultural Council, Chairperson Linda Trudeau stressed that she hoped churches and other organizations with non-profit status would look through the application guidelines and apply for funding to help support local events that meet the MCC guidelines. Trudeau also noted that the Town of Bellingham will soon be posting a page on the town website with information about the local Cultural Council, along with photos from local events.







BCC Chairperson Linda Trudeau displays child's artwork from Old Home Days During the meeting, Trudeau shared drawings created by children who visited the Cultural Council’s booth during Old Home Days. “I told the kids that if they made me a drawing, they would be able to go pick out a stuffed animal. It was hot! Some children rushed through, just to get their stuffed animal. But other children created some great drawings.” She displayed numerous samples of the pictures the children had made.