Shutter Bugs: Sept. 18 Deadline Looms for Entries in Bellingham Library Photo Show

Photography Show submissions will be accepted up until Wednesday, September 18, at 8 PM.







Entry Requirements

Images must be taken IN BELLINGHAM . The application asks for the location/street address where the photo was taken. Images must be framed or framed and matted. Frame size must be between 5 x 7 inches and 16 x 20 inches. (Smaller or larger submissions will not be accepted.)

Images must be originals executed and altered by the photographer only.

Images should be non-offensive to a general audience of all ages.

Images cannot display the artist’s name or any identifying mark on the front of the image or frame.

If you would like your image to be included in a digital slide show of submissions, please send the photo in a .JPG format to library@bellinghamlibrary.org with a subject line of: “Photography Show Submission” and include your name and phone number in the text of the email.

Entrants are encouraged to donate their submissions to the Friends of the Bellingham Library for sale at the conclusion of the event. Submissions that are not donated must be picked up at the library no later than Monday, September 30, at 8 PM, or their return cannot be guaranteed.

Winning submissions will be put on display in the library for at least one year and will not be offered for sale.

Other submissions will be offered for sale to Photography Show attendees at the end of the event. During the event there will be a clipboard where attendees can register their interest in purchasing the submissions. If more than one person is interested in any particular photograph, the library will have a random drawing to select the purchaser. Entries that are not sold within one month will be offered back to the photographer. Prices will be set based on frame size.

Categories

Architecture/Landmarks

Black & White

Nature

People

Town Events





Judging and Awards





Entry and Fees





Presentation





JUDGES

Have a Question?

If you can't find your answer there, please email Bellingham Public Library Director Bernadette Rivard at brivard@bellinghamma.org

Photography Show Program Schedule: Saturday,September 21st, 6-9 PM

6-6:45 PM



Opening reception with light refreshments

Enjoy the photo exhibit in the Community Room

Register to purchase any photograph that interests you

Vote for People’s Choice Award Winner

Purchase Tickets for the Friends of the Library Raffle

Purchase Friends of the Library 300thAnniversary Coasters

6:45 PM

Recognition of Photography Show Winners

Short presentation recognizing the library anniversary, including dedication of the library’s new History Room, funded by Middlesex Savings Bank and the Friends of the Bellingham Library

7-9 PM

Acoustic concert,with singer, songwriter Ric Allendorf

Photo exhibit and light refreshments





8 PM: Raffle drawing, Best of Show, and People’s Choice Award Winners Announced





8-9 PM: Acoustic concert with Ric Allendorf continues Photography sale in Community Room



We look forward to accepting your photographs by Sept. 18 and hope to see you at the show on the September 21st!





NOTE: TO DOWNLOAD THE PHOTO SHOW ENTRY FORM, CLICK ON PDF FILE BELOW



