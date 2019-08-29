By Amy Bartelloni



The Summer reading program continued at the Bellingham Library on August 6th, when kids in grades 2 and up participated in a "cardboard kingdom" program.The Cardboard Kingdom is a graphic novel by Chad Sell, and it's one of the more popular books in the library's year-long book awards program. According to the Amazon synopsis, the book follows the story of "a neighborhood of children who transform ordinary cardboard into fantastical homemade costumes as they explore conflicts with friends, family and their own identity." School Library Journal said that "readers may be inspired to craft their own cardboard kingdom after finishing the book," and the kids at the library certainly were.