Boston 25 Zip Trip Comes to Bellingham Town Common on Aug. 23



According to the town of Bellingham ( www.BellinghamMA.org) , Boston 25 Morning News will roll into Bellingham at 6 a.m. for a live broadcast at the Town Common on Friday, August 23rd, and will remain until 10 a.m.





“We’re off to great places this summer…from town commons to Cape Cod beaches,” said Lavanchy. “Zip Trips have become a summer destination and we’re looking forward to meeting the people and visiting the spots that make Bellingham so special.”





Boston 25 will put a spotlight on neighborhood pride, little-known landmarks, hidden gems and good eats in Bellingham. Local newsmakers, hometown teams and community heroes will join us as special guests.

Town Tour: Think you know Bellingham? See what’s off the beaten path.

Dine Around Town: Where the locals eat!

First Responder Friday: Bellingham’s finest will be honored for all they do.

Zip Trip Jr. Reporter: We’ll select a young viewer from the crowd to ask the questions!

Home Town Hero: The local unsung hero who’s the heart of community!

Home Town Team: A super salute to a standout team.

The Boston 25 Morning News team is celebrating its 16th season of Zip Trips making summer stops in Andover, Braintree, Westborough, Dennis, Melrose, Middleborough, Mattapan, Webster, Bellingham and Newburyport.