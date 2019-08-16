Boston 25 Zip Trip Comes to Bellingham Town Common on Aug. 23
Aug 16, 2019 10:24AM
● By Pamela Johnson
According to the town of Bellingham (www.BellinghamMA.org), Boston 25 Morning News will roll into Bellingham at 6 a.m. for a live broadcast at the Town Common on Friday, August 23rd, and will remain until 10 a.m.
Boston 25 News anchors Gene Lavanchy and Elizabeth Hopkins, Meteorologist Shiri Spear, Boston 25 Sports Anchor Tom Leyden, and Boston 25 Around Town Host Michele Lazcano will host the Bellingham Zip Trip.
“We’re off to great places this summer…from town commons to Cape Cod beaches,” said Lavanchy. “Zip Trips have become a summer destination and we’re looking forward to meeting the people and visiting the spots that make Bellingham so special.”
Boston 25 will put a spotlight on neighborhood pride, little-known landmarks, hidden gems and good eats in Bellingham. Local newsmakers, hometown teams and community heroes will join us as special guests.
“You can count on sun, fun and maybe a little live music this year,” Spear added. “I can’t wait to bring our show on the road and help Bellingham celebrate its 300th anniversary.”
Residents, visitors and kids of all ages are invited to be part of Boston 25’s live audience. The festival-like atmosphere also includes activities for kids, games, concert ticket giveaways, and live music from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring a box of healthy cereal to benefit Bellingham neighbors in need.
On-air Features Include:
- Town Tour: Think you know Bellingham? See what’s off the beaten path.
- Dine Around Town: Where the locals eat!
- First Responder Friday: Bellingham’s finest will be honored for all they do.
- Zip Trip Jr. Reporter: We’ll select a young viewer from the crowd to ask the questions!
- Home Town Hero: The local unsung hero who’s the heart of community!
- Home Town Team: A super salute to a standout team.
The Boston 25 Morning News team is celebrating its 16th season of Zip Trips making summer stops in Andover, Braintree, Westborough, Dennis, Melrose, Middleborough, Mattapan, Webster, Bellingham and Newburyport.
For additional information about Boston 25 Morning News Zip Trips and a complete summer schedule visit Boston25News.com. WFXT Boston 25 is part of the Cox Media Group.