Register O’Donnell Answers the Question - Where is My Deed?

When interacting with the general public, Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell and the staff of the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds are asked many questions relative to land documents. One of the most common questions asked is "Where is my deed?"

Register O’Donnell noted, “When a property transaction in Norfolk County takes place, a new deed is recorded here at the Registry of Deeds. This deed is a legal land document affirming that a piece of property has been transferred from the seller (grantor) to the buyer (grantee). The filing fee for recording a deed, set by state statute, is $126.00.”

After a deed is recorded, Registry of Deeds personnel enter and scan the document into the Registry’s computer system. The deed is then available for viewing via the Registry’s website www.norfolkdeeds.org . In addition to viewing the deed, anyone can print a non-certified copy of the deed, free of charge, from the website. A certified copy of the deed will cost $1.00 per page plus an additional $1.00 per document for postage if the request is made by regular mail. Further information about obtaining a copy of a certified deed can be had by calling the Registry’s Customer Service Center, Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 4:30PM, at 781-461-6101.

Register O’Donnell pointed out that while the recording, online storing, viewing and printing a copy of a deed is pretty straight forward, there are some private companies that take advantage of a property owner’s desire for a copy of their deed. “Norfolk County residents,” stated O’Donnell, “are receiving solicitations from private companies stating they can obtain a copy of their deed for an outrageous fee of $86.00. Under no circumstances should someone fall for this deed scam. As stated above, viewing of all land documents, including deeds, recorded in Norfolk County are available online via www.norfolkdeeds.org . A non-certified copy of a deed can be printed for free while a certified copy can be obtained for a nominal fee. If someone gets one of these deed scam solicitations, throw it away or if you have a question, contact our Customer Service Center at the 781-461-6101 number.”

In conclusion, Register O’Donnell noted, “For most individuals, a home is the most important economic possession they have. They want to make sure their deed is recorded accurately and is easily accessible if needed. In Norfolk County, we achieve these goals each and every day. While many people want a certified copy of their deed for peace of mind, the important thing to note is that it is available online via our website www.norfolkdeeds.org.

