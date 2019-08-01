Master Plan Committee Seeks Residents’ Opinions

Every ten years the town of Bellingham undertakes a process in which it reflects on the last decade and looks forward to the next. This process is conducted in order to plan strategically for the town’s future.



The end result of that process is Bellingham’s Master Plan, a document which reflects both on Bellingham’s natural qualities and built environment such as its open space resources, infrastructure, and housing, among other elements. The plan will go on to develop strategies to improve upon these elements as well as action steps to achieve the goals outlined by the town.





A committee was recently formed in order to develop this plan. The Master Plan Implementation Committee is made up of knowledgeable residents of Bellingham appointed by the Planning Board and supported by town staff. The Committee has begun to dig in to the details of what makes Bellingham special and how this plan can influence improvements to the town between now and 2030. One vital aspect of the process is garnering input from all residents and businesses of Bellingham.









The Committee wants to hear from you. Please take a few minutes to complete the survey posted on the town website, https://mapc.ma/bellinghamsurvey

If the survey doesn’t mention something specific that you would like to bring to the attention of the Committee, please do not hesitate to email Bellingham Town Planner Jim Kupfer at jkupfer@bellinghamma.org or call 508-657-2893 and he will bring your comments to the Committee for consideration.