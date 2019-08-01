Migliacci Works His Magic

CAPTION: Rockland Trust presented a check to the Friends of the Bellingham Library for their summer reading program. Left to right: Children's Librarian Steve Fowler, Jane Vichi, President of the Friends, Annabelle Hazell, 12, Josh Hazell, Branch manager of Bellingham Rockland Trust, Magician Todd Migliacci, and Sam Hazell, 8



photo & caption by Amy Bartelloni







The Bellingham Library welcomed magician Todd Migliacci as part of its summer reading program. Children’s librarian “Mr. Steve” Fowler introduced Todd by thanking the Friends of the Bellingham Library and Rockland Trust Charitable Foundation for funding the library’s summer reading program. Rockland Trust’s Bellingham branch manager Josh Hazell was on hand to present a check to the Friends before Todd took over the show.





Todd wowed the audience with card tricks and illusions, pulling several delighted volunteers up to help with the show. His antics and jokes kept both kids and parents entertained, and the audience particularly loved playing along.





Todd had them “throw” imaginary crayons into a bag to magically fill in a coloring book that had been blank moments before, and surprised volunteers by showing that he was wearing the match to the socks they magically pulled out of his bag.





He tied the show back into the summer reading program, asking the audience who among them had started their reading, to which most of the audience raised their hands. “Fantastic,” he encouraged. “It brings up a good point,” he continued. “Using your imagination, anything’s possible when you’re reading.”





He finished with a juggling act and was available for photos afterward. Todd can be found online at www.ihearttodd.com , and the summer reading program will conclude with the “Robert Rivest: First Mime on the Moon” show on Aug. 15.



