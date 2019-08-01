In the August 2019 Print Edition

Welcome to the August 2019 issue of the Bellingham Bulletin!Our goal is to deliver a balanced blend of feature articles, news from the state, town and schools, sports reporting and press releases from local organizations and businesses--and I think we've done it once again.Why so many ads, you may ask? It's simple: the advertising is crucial to our continued success because we don't charge a subscription fee. Without sufficient advertisers, we'd have no operating revenue, and we’d either have to start charging for subscriptions or stop mailing the paper and use distribution locations instead--so much more convenient to get it in the mail, don't you think?I was at Old Home Days in July selling Bellingham shirts & magnets and a large number of people told me that the Bulletin is the only newspaper that they receive and how much they appreciate getting it since it's their only source for local news. Obviously, there is still a strong demand for our print publication, and that makes me more determined than ever to keep the Bulletin alive and healthy.But to stay healthy, we have to retain advertisers and pick up new ones. The best way to help us do this is to patronize these businesses as often as possible, so even if you don't end up buying anything, please let them know that you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin. You could also ask businesses that do not advertise with us why you haven't seen their ad in the Bulletin and suggest they try it--every referral helps.Below is the PDF file for the August print edition. (Click on the newspaper icon to bring it up; use your escape key to exit when you're done.) If you have comments, questions, or suggestions for future articles or improvements, please send them to email@bellinghambulletin.com. In the meantime, ENJOY!

Migliacci Works His Magic Todd wowed the audience with card tricks and illusions, pulling several delighted volunteers up to help with the show. Read More »

Master Plan Committee Seeks Residents’ Opinions Every ten years the town of Bellingham undertakes a process in which it reflects on the last decade and looks forward to the next. Let your opinion be heard! Read More »