Register O’Donnell Promotes Registry’s Social Media

Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell has frequently reiterated the importance he places on the Registry’s use of social media platforms to communicate directly with the citizens of Norfolk County.

O’Donnell noted, “At the Registry of Deeds, we put a high priority on communicating with Registry users on a 24/7 basis. After all, just because our doors close at the end of the business day doesn’t mean the Registry has to stop working for you. For example, our website, www.norfolkdeeds.org , lets people view scanned images of over 8.5 million land documents dating back to 1793, as well as learning about our latest consumer protection programs. I also want people to note that Registry information is available not just from using their workstations or laptops, but also from their smartphones or tablets.”

The Register also noted that you can print out an application of the popular Homestead Act. A Homestead provides a homeowner with limited protection against the forced sale of their primary residence to satisfy unsecured debt up to $500,000.

Norfolk County residents can also sign up online for its free Consumer Notification Service. This program will alert a person anytime a land document has been recorded against their name in Norfolk County. Additionally, there is valuable county real estate information that can be researched and tracked based on the monthly and quarterly real estate statistical reports, such as the number of residential and commercial properties sold, average prices of property sold, and much, much more.

“The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds,” noted O’Donnell, “has utilized Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to provide information to the general public. We are optimistic that county homeowners, and in particular first-time home buyers, will use these social media platforms. They can learn more about homeownership and other consumer initiatives like protecting themselves against Deed Scam rip-offs, along with other outreach services, including learning about Registry office hours in their local community.”

The Registry has also filmed multiple public service announcements (PSAs) which are available on its website and YouTube. These PSAs have touched on a variety of issues, such as assistance for residents who have received a Notice to Foreclose Mortgage from a lender. Videos highlighting the Registry’s various philanthropic initiatives, such as its Annual Holiday Food Drive, Toys for Tots campaign, and its Suits for Success program, which helps people who are attempting to re-enter the workforce, can also be viewed.

O’Donnell concluded, “My office recognizes the value of using social media platforms to forward important information to Norfolk County residents. If you have questions related to real property, I urge you to take a look at our social media offerings.”

To learn more about these and other Registry of Deeds events and initiatives, like us at www.facebook.com/NorfolkDeeds or follow us on twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds and/or Instagram.com/NorfolkDeeds.