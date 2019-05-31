Business Spotlight on Hopedale Dental: Our Goal Is a Satisfied Patient

story & photos by Dave Dunbar, Contributing Writer





“Bite Me” and “Talking Teeth with Dr. D” are two possible names for an informative new televised talk show coming this summer to Milford Television.





This is one of the ways Dr. Damien Domenech plans to reach out to people in Hopedale and surrounding communities, including Bellingham. He opened his practice at 156 Hartford Avenue in Hopedale on March 5 in a spacious, brand-new space (on the Bellingham-Hopedale town line). For the prior eight years, his office was located in Uxbridge.





“We can make a difference in people’s lives,” explained Dr. Domenech. “A satisfied patient is our goal.”





His TV show will feature a talk format with guests including oral surgeons and product reviews. Look for it this summer (it will be carried on Verizon® and Comcast®).





Dr. Domenech will also participate in Hopedale’s third annual Fairy Walk on June 8. Held at the Hopedale Parklands, this free walking tour will feature four interactive realms: Fairy Forest, Gnome Man’s Land, Mermaid Cove and The Forest of Dean. More information is available at www.friendsofHistoricHopedale.com . (Come and see the good doctor at the tooth fairy exhibit.)





One of Dr. Domenech’s long-standing hobbies is collecting old U.S. paper money. “I help preserve history by collecting and displaying all kinds of paper money dating back to the American Revolution,” he said. His collection is on display at the Bancroft Memorial Library in Hopedale and will remain so for the entire month of June.





Meanwhile, back at the dental office, Dr. Domenech says he has seen patients ranging in age from one to 100. “The 100-year-old has four teeth left,” noted Dr. D.





His education includes Binghamton University and the Columbia University Dental School, both in New York. His dad had a dental laboratory in New York.





Dr. D. and his wife moved to Massachusetts, where they could enjoy more outdoor space. They now live in South Walpole with their two sons.





Prevention includes watching the diet. Dr. Domenech recommends “green, leafy vegetables, sunflower seeds, cheeses and sugar-free gum” among many other less acidic things that can contribute to a healthy mouth.





One patient posted the following on the internet: “Dr. Domenech is, by far, the best dentist I have been to. He comes across a little quiet at first, but the longer you are his patient, the more you discover he is kind, caring and gentle. He is also considerate about working with your insurance to minimize the out-of-pocket expense. The staff is helpful and friendly. The office is clean and the equipment is the newest technology. You can tell he takes pride in what he does and stays educated in the latest techniques. If you are looking for a new dentist, I highly recommend Dr. Domenech!”





He offers a variety of payment plans including mobile apps, Bitcoin, most insurance coverages, a special Membership Plan, and, of course, cash and/or checks. Some patients are eligible for substantial discounts.







