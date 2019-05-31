BRWA to Host a Full Strawberry Moon Paddle on June 15
May 31, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
On Saturday, June 15, 2019, the Blackstone River Watershed Association (BRWA) will host a “Full Strawberry Moon Paddle.” This is an evening paddle to watch the moon rise. Registration will take place at 8:15PM and canoes will be in the water and participants will begin paddling at 9:00PM, darkness will occur at 9:45PM. The event will take place at the Blackstone Gorge, the end of County Street, Blackstone, MA. It is part of the Blackstone River and Canal State Park operated by Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.
We will paddle up the Blackstone River as the moon rises behind us and the return the same as way as we face the red Strawberry Moon.
Eavesdrop on beavers slapping their tails, look for great blue herons gliding overhead, listen for bats squeaking and crickets chirping and try to identify some constellations.
The June full moon is called the Strawberry Moon and got its name because the Algonquin tribes knew it as the season when strawberries are at their peak and ready for picking. The moon is close to the horizon then and it takes on a reddish tint. It is also known as the Full Rose Moon, the Honey Moon or the Hot Moon.
This event will be limited to 20 canoes/kayaks and is open to all from beginner to expert paddlers. However, because this paddle takes place in darkness, participants should have some paddling ability and be able to swim.
The cost is free for BRWA members and $5/person for non-members. Canoes will be available for use for an additional fee of $10.
To register, view the Blackstone River Watershed Association website http://thebrwa.org/fullmoonpaddle2019. If you need more information, email maggie.plasse@thebrwa.org or call 508-381-9824.
The Blackstone River Watershed Association (BRWA) was established in 1969. The BRWA’s mission is to engage, educate and advocate for improving water quality in the Blackstone River watershed. The organization participates in water quality monitoring, shoreline surveys, cleanups and monitoring and removing invasive species in the River.
