In the June 2019 Print Edition

BHS Names 2019 Valedictorian & Salutatorian Principal Megan Lafayette has announced that Austin Tsai and Katherine Reed have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Bellingham High School Class of 2019. Read More »

Welcome to the June issue of the. We've got a ton of interesting and informative articles of interest to all, from town meeting reports to library and senior center news, to activity in our schools.Remember, when you find an item locally and you think you could probably save a few bucks by ordering it online or going to one of the big box stores, please keep in mind that it's the local businesses that support our schools, sports teams, and community causes, not the online giants or large chain stores. Please shop locally, particularly with ouradvertisers, because not only do they support the local economy and community, they keep thein business. Without their support, we could not produce, publish and mail the paper to you free of charge every month (and for many residents, theis the only newspaper they get), nor could we maintain our website and post each issue online, as well as news updates throughout the month.Highlighted below are some of the feature articles included in the current print edition for your information and enjoyment.

Bellingham Zoning Board Begins 40B Development Process On May 2, the Bellingham Zoning Board held their first public hearing for the proposed Burton Woods development, 28 detached condominium residences off Pine Street's Sunken Meadow Road. Read More »

Selectmen Consider Irrigation Testing Policy & Increased Recycling Fees At the May 6 Selectmen’s meeting, DPW Director Don DiMartino proposed a policy for residential irrigation backflow device testing and expressed concern about increased recycling costs . Read More »