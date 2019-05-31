In the June 2019 Print Edition
May 31, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Remember, when you find an item locally and you think you could probably save a few bucks by ordering it online or going to one of the big box stores, please keep in mind that it's the local businesses that support our schools, sports teams, and community causes, not the online giants or large chain stores.
Highlighted below are some of the feature articles included in the current print edition for your information and enjoyment.
BHS Names 2019 Valedictorian & Salutatorian
Principal Megan Lafayette has announced that Austin Tsai and Katherine Reed have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Bellingham High School Class of 2019. Read More »
Municipal Spotlight: South Fire Station Spruced up by Eagle Scout Candidate
Bellingham native and Eagle Scout candidate Bradley DeLuca may be only 15 years old, but he knows how to get results through hard work, effort and perseverance. Read More »
Bellingham Zoning Board Begins 40B Development Process
On May 2, the Bellingham Zoning Board held their first public hearing for the proposed Burton Woods development, 28 detached condominium residences off Pine Street's Sunken Meadow Road. Read More »
Business Spotlight on Hopedale Dental: Our Goal Is a Satisfied Patient
Dr. Damien Domenech opened his practice, Hopedale Dental, on March 5 at 156 Hartford Avenue, on the Hopedale/Bellingham line, in a spacious, brand-new space. Read More »
Selectmen Consider Irrigation Testing Policy & Increased Recycling Fees
At the May 6 Selectmen’s meeting, DPW Director Don DiMartino proposed a policy for residential irrigation backflow device testing and expressed concern about increased recycling costs . Read More »
Rain, Rain, Go Away, Cause a Claim Another Day
Water-damage insurance claims can be complicated. How can rainwater from the same storm be covered for one thing but not another? Learn the reasoning behind all this "water madness." Read More »
Where Are They Now: Don Floyd a Dynamic Force in Bellingham Youth Sports
Donald Floyd moved to Bellingham 38 years ago, and it was love at first sight. His affection for the town was demonstrated in a variety of ways; his volunteering became his calling card. Read More »
Hearing Loss Common Across the Age Spectrum from, Infants to Seniors
Hearing loss affects Americans of all ages, but early intervention and treatment are often not occurring despite the potentially serious impact that hearing loss can have on a person’s life. Read More »
Using Your Veterans Benefit to Buy a Home
Probably one of the most talked about GI benefits is the VA Home Loan. You’ve probably heard of it, but have you ever thought of it using it? Learn what it is & how can it help you here. Read More »
