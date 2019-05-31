 Skip to main content

Bellingham Bulletin

In the June 2019 Print Edition

May 31, 2019 06:00AM ● By Pamela Johnson
Happy Father's Day!  Welcome to the June issue of the Bellingham Bulletin. We've got a ton of interesting and informative articles of interest to all, from town meeting reports to library and senior center news, to activity in our schools.

Remember, when you find an item locally and you think you could probably save a few bucks by ordering it online or going to one of the big box stores, please keep in mind that it's the local businesses that support our schools, sports teams, and community causes, not the online giants or large chain stores.  Please shop locally, particularly with our Bellingham Bulletin advertisers, because not only do they support the local economy and community, they keep the Bulletin in business. Without their support, we could not produce, publish and mail the paper to you free of charge every month (and for many residents, the Bulletin is the only newspaper they get), nor could we maintain our website and post each issue online, as well as news updates throughout the month.

Highlighted below are some of the feature articles included in the current print edition for your information and enjoyment.
Valedictorian Austin Tsai and Salutatorian Katie Reed

BHS Names 2019 Valedictorian & Salutatorian

Principal Megan Lafayette has announced that Austin Tsai and Katherine Reed have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Bellingham High School Class of 2019. Read More » 

 

Eagle Scout Candidate Bradley DeLuca

Municipal Spotlight: South Fire Station Spruced up by Eagle Scout Candidate

Bellingham native and Eagle Scout candidate Bradley DeLuca may be only 15 years old, but he knows how to get results through hard work, effort and perseverance. Read More » 

 

Bellingham Town Planner Jim Kupfer

Bellingham Zoning Board Begins 40B Development Process

On May 2, the Bellingham Zoning Board held their first public hearing for the proposed Burton Woods development, 28 detached condominium residences off Pine Street's Sunken Meadow Road. Read More » 

 

At the front desk ready to welcome patients are L-R dental assistant Jennifer Monroy Dr Domenech and administrative assistant Lindsey Healey

Business Spotlight on Hopedale Dental: Our Goal Is a Satisfied Patient

Dr. Damien Domenech opened his practice, Hopedale Dental, on March 5 at 156 Hartford Avenue, on the Hopedale/Bellingham line, in a spacious, brand-new space. Read More » 

 

DPW Director Don DiMartino left with Town Administrator Denis Fraine

Selectmen Consider Irrigation Testing Policy & Increased Recycling Fees

At the May 6 Selectmen’s meeting, DPW Director Don DiMartino proposed a policy for residential irrigation backflow device testing and expressed concern about increased recycling costs . Read More » 

 

Did the water damage come via the roof or ceiling or did it come across the ground Therein lies the difference

Rain, Rain, Go Away, Cause a Claim Another Day

Water-damage insurance claims can be complicated. How can rainwater from the same storm be covered for one thing but not another? Learn the reasoning behind all this "water madness." Read More » 

 

Don Floyd

Where Are They Now: Don Floyd a Dynamic Force in Bellingham Youth Sports

Donald Floyd moved to Bellingham 38 years ago, and it was love at first sight. His affection for the town was demonstrated in a variety of ways; his volunteering became his calling card. Read More » 

 

Hearing loss can occur in people of all ages from newborns to adults

Hearing Loss Common Across the Age Spectrum from, Infants to Seniors

Hearing loss affects Americans of all ages, but early intervention and treatment are often not occurring despite the potentially serious impact that hearing loss can have on a person’s life. Read More » 

 

Those eligible for VA loans should at least look into taking advantage of this benefit

Using Your Veterans Benefit to Buy a Home

Probably one of the most talked about GI benefits is the VA Home Loan. You’ve probably heard of it, but have you ever thought of it using it? Learn what it is & how can it help you here. Read More » 

June 2019

County+State, Seniors, Municipal, Life+Leisure, In-Print, Schools, Sports, Business, Community In the June 2019 Print Edition

 

 

 


 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article