Autumnfest Fundraiser with the James Montgomery Blues Band Set for June 6





When blues legend James Montgomery plays the harmonica, he "brings it on home". Whether it's recording with Kid Rock, sitting in with Gregg Allman, or fronting his hot band of thirty years, Montgomery plays with authority. While growing up in Detroit he learned first-hand from the masters - James Cotton, John Lee Hooker, and Jr. Wells. Over the years, he's carried on in the tradition and continues to be a vital presence in Blues as one of the most dynamic performers on the scene.





Montgomery has toured with many major artists, including Aerosmith, Bonnie Raitt, Bruce Springsteen, the Allman Brothers, Steve Miller and others. He has jammed on stage with B.B.King, Buddy Guy, John Lee Hooker, Jr. Wells, James Cotton, Charlie Daniels, Bonnie Raitt, Greg Allman, Laverne Baker, Patti LaBelle, and Peter Wolf among others, including an impromptu session with Mick Jagger at New York's "Trax".





Tickets for this Autumnfest Fundraiser to see The James Montgomery Blues Band are $25.00 per person in advance and $30.00 per person the day of the show. Tickets can be purchased online at Chan’s website: www.chanseggrollsandjazz.com or in person at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining. Purchase your tickets soon as this show may be a sellout.





Autumnfest, now entering its 41st year, is the largest community festival in Northern Rhode Island. It is held every Columbus Day weekend at World War II Veterans Memorial Park, off Social Street, in Woonsocket, RI. For more information, please visit www.autumnfest.org ; on Facebook, visit www.facebook.com/RIAutumnfest

Woonsocket – The Autumnfest Steering Committee invites everyone to its next fundraiser Thursday June 6, at Chan’s Fine Oriental Dining, 267 Main Street, Woonsocket. The James Montgomery Blues Band will headline a great night of music beginning at 8:00 PM.