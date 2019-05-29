BHS Names 2019 Valedictorian & Salutatorian

Principal Megan Lafayette is pleased to announce that Austin Tsai and Katherine Reed have been named Valedictorian and Salutatorian, respectively, of the Bellingham High School Class of 2019.





Class Valedictorian



Austin Tsai is the son of Nathan Tsai and Wenning Tu of 904 Old Bridge Lane in Bellingham. Austin maintains a 4.0 grade point average, and he has been a distinguished member of the National Honor Society since grade 11. In addition to his academic honors and accomplishments, Austin is a nationally ranked, ten-year member of the Blackstone Valley Fencing Academy, and he is an accomplished violinist with the Sharon Community Chamber Orchestra. Austin is an active member of the community and committed to community service.





Among his many volunteer activities, Austin volunteers at the Milford Regional Medical Center while maintaining a part-time job at Panera Bread. In the summer of 2018, Austin participated in the National Student Leadership Conference at American University and the DELL/EMC Student STAR program. This fall, Austin will attend Northeastern University and plans to become a neurosurgeon.





Class Salutatorian

Katherine Reed is the daughter of Michael and Cindy Reed of 14 Brittany Road in Bellingham. Katherine maintains a 4.0 grade point average, and she is a distinguished two-year member of the Bellingham High School National Honor Society chapter while serving as the president in grade 12. Since grade 9, Katherine has demonstrated a strong commitment to bettering the school community and the greater Bellingham community by completing over 200 hours of community service.





In addition to her academic honors and accomplishments, Katherine captains the varsity softball and indoor track teams as well as being a member of the varsity cross country and field hockey teams. Katherine has served her class as Vice President for four years. She is also a Bellingham High School Student Council member, student representative for the Student Leaders for School Improvement Committee, and she mentors and tutors her peers. This fall, Katherine will attend Villanova University and plans to major in English.