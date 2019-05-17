Tips for Safe Summer Grilling
May 17, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
While gas grills, portable fire pits, and patio heaters make outdoor spaces comfortable places to gather over summer holidays, it’s important that they are used properly.
Before firing up the propane grill, the Propane Gas Association of New England (PGANE) offers Bellingham Bulletin readers the following tips to help homeowners get the most from their outdoor appliances safely:
For more information on using outdoor living spaces safely, visit www.pgane.org and www.propane.com.
About the Propane Gas Association of New England
The Propane Gas Association of New England serves more than 800 members of the propane industry by promoting safety, education, and public awareness of the uses of propane.
- Follow the Manufacturer’s Instructions. Whether it’s assembly, use, maintenance, cleaning, or storage, make your grill manufacturer’s instructions your go-to resource for safe grilling.
- Position the Grill in a Safe Location. Keep your grill outdoors and at least five feet from the house on a level surface that is clear of outdoor furniture, overhead trees, or other potential fire hazards.
- Check for Leaks. Use a soapy water solution to check connections for leaks. Expanding bubbles indicate a leak. Follow this procedure at the start of each season and every time you replace a cylinder.
- Follow Proper Lighting Procedures. Follow the manufacturer’s lighting instructions. With all grill models, keep the lid open and don’t lean over the grill when lighting it.
- Follow Proper Relighting Procedures. If your flame goes out, turn off the gas and refer to your owner’s manual. At a minimum, with all grill models, keep the lid open and wait at least 15 minutes before relighting.
- Keep Propane Outdoors. Remember that propane tanks should NEVER be stored indoors or in an enclosed area such as a basement, garage or shed.
- Be Present. Stay close and never leave your grill unattended.
