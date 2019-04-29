Business Spotlight: It’s the Heart that Matters at Robin’s Nest

Robbi Packard (right), who describes herself as the caretaker of The Robin’s Nest, has an answer. “It’s a hub of spiritual, earth-based community as well as a unique shop where one might find incenses, oils, herbs, statuary, books, crystals and art.”





Robbi & Violet Sounds like any other gift shop, right? But do those shops have a community table where you can sit and crochet over a fresh cup of tea, or three Boston Terriers, named Agnes, Emma and Violet (pictured at left with Robbi) run to greet you as you come through the door as if to welcome you home?





Part of the expansion specifically included more community space so that the shop’s regulars—or Nesters, as they are affectionately called—can sit and converse, peruse the lending library, or just enjoy being in the peaceful (and oftentimes bustling) environment.

So why the emphasis on community in a retail shop?





Her formula for inclusiveness as well as her level-headed business acumen has helped her to diversify and expand The Robin’s Nest to include more than just the retail shop. It also offers a private space for psychic readings that are held on Saturdays, and a classroom that hosts a large variety of author events, workshops, gatherings, rituals and more.





For ten years—eight of which Robbi has spent here in Bellingham—The Robin’s Nest has provided its services to a growing and thriving community that has kept its doors faithfully open.





On Saturday, June 1st, The Robin’s Nest will be marking this milestone with its 10th Anniversary Celebration, which will run 10am-3pm. This will include “psychic readings with David Erwin and Adam Sartwell, aura photography with Sha Blackburn The LoonWitch, and light refreshments and more,” noted Robbi. The shop will be open until 5pm. All are welcome to come and join in the celebration.





For more information about The Robin’s Nest you can visit www.therobinsnestma.com or call 508-244-4881, or better yet, come in for a visit at 799 South Main St. #9, in the Bellingham Marketplace.







If you’ve never asked yourself, “What is a metaphysical shop?” then perhaps it is time you did.Recently renovated and redesigned, the store generates distinct feelings of joy and peace when you walk in. Robbi explains, “It’s the heart that matters, and so we designed an expansion based on layout and energy flow to promote involvement and interaction, warmth and welcome.” Besides the installation of new floors, Robbi’s handyman husband, Mark, helped her with installing new displays and rigging up new lighting. Surrounded by plants, beautiful altars and a bubbling pond filled with fish, the shop has a bright, airy feel.“We live in a chaotic world,” observed Robbi, “and The Robin’s Nest is a place where people can come to inspire their hope and spirituality. In turn, it helps us to become better people. This kindness causes a ripple effect through our community and eventually into the world.”