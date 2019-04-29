In the May 2019 Print Edition
Apr 29, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Which is not to say that we neglect coverage of a more official nature, because we don't. We have coverage of school committee meetings by Amy Bartelloni; we have a Municipal Spotlight each month covering a topic suggested by the town administrator, and important news releases from town officials and schools. And now we have news of the events and activities surrounding the town's 350 anniversary. Something for everyone!
We encourage everyone to shop locally, especially with our advertisers Small businesses contribute extensively to the well-being of a community, whether it's in the form of donations to important causes, or via employees who spend their money locally, too.
Without sufficient advertisers, we’d either have to start charging a subscription fee (and lose our 100% saturation appeal), or stop mailing the paper directly to every home and business, and resort solely to distribution locations where you could pick up the Bulletin--but isn't it so much more convenient to just carry it from your mailbox into your house with the rest of your mail?
Of course, the best way to help us to retain advertisers is to patronize these businesses as often as possible; even if you don't end up buying anything, please let them know that you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin. You could ask businesses that do not already advertise with us why you haven't seen their ad in the paper--every referral helps.
Bellingham’s 148th Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony Set for May 19
As part of commemorating the town's 300th anniversary, multiple Grand Marshals have been chosen for Bellingham’s 148th Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Read More »
Profile in Courage: Boddy’s Future—A Crusader for Holy Cross Hockey
On March 28, fourteen-year-old Michael Boddy, a Bellingham resident and freshman at Mount St. Charles Academy, became an honorary member of the Holy Cross ice hockey team. Read More »
Business Spotlight: It’s the Heart that Matters at Robin’s Nest
The Robin’s Nest "caretaker" Robbi Packard says a metaphysical shop is a hub of spiritual, earth-based community and a place to find incenses, oils, herbs, statuary, books, crystals & art.” Read More »
Chiappone’s Energy & Focus Key to BHS Success in Baseball & Basketball
Corey Chiappone doesn’t seem like a dominant force when he's competing on a basketball court or baseball field, but when a game or season ends, the stat sheet paints a different picture. Read More »
Study Reveals Potential for Recreational Areas Along Charles River
Charles River Meadowlands and adjacent publicly owned land includes open space near the Charles River and Franklin's Mine Brook, waterways that travel through Franklin, Bellingham & Medway. Read More »
Sports Spotlight: Beau Starrett’s NHL Career Could Be Starting Very Soon
Bellingham native and Cornell University graduate Beau Starrett is waiting to hear from the Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted the 6'5", 225-pounder, in 2014 on the third round (88th overall). Read More »
Fraine, Dutil Update BBA Members at “State of the Town” Meeting
Members of the BBA gathered in April for their annual "state of the town" update from Town Administrator Denis Fraine, followed by a brief update from Senior Center Director Josie Dutil. Read More »