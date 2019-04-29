 Skip to main content

In the May 2019 Print Edition

Apr 29, 2019 06:00AM ● By Pamela Johnson
Hooray, Hooray, it's finally May! And we've got another issue of the Bellingham Bulletin that is packed with articles and news that you won't find anywhere else. We at the Bulletin strive to keep the focus on Bellingham and share stories about our residents, their children and grandchildren--all feel-good stuff to try and balance all of the negative that's out there.

Which is not to say that we neglect coverage of a more official nature, because we don't. We have coverage of school committee meetings by Amy Bartelloni; we have a Municipal Spotlight each month covering a topic suggested by the town administrator, and important news releases from town officials and schools. And now we have news of the events and activities surrounding the town's 350 anniversary. Something for everyone!

We encourage everyone to shop locally, especially with our advertisers  Small businesses contribute extensively to the well-being of a community, whether it's in the form of donations to important causes, or via employees who spend their money locally, too.

Without sufficient advertisers, we’d either have to start charging a subscription fee (and lose our 100% saturation appeal), or stop mailing the paper directly to every home and business, and resort solely to distribution locations where you could pick up the Bulletin--but isn't it so much more convenient to just carry it from your mailbox into your house with the rest of your mail?

Of course, the best way to help us to retain advertisers is to patronize these businesses as often as possible; even if you don't end up buying anything, please let them know that you saw their ad in the Bellingham Bulletin.  You could ask businesses that do not already advertise with us why you haven't seen their ad in the paper--every referral helps.

Below are a few highlights from the May issue.  (To view the PDF file of the May issue in its entirety, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper. Press "Esc" to exit.)

Jim Hastings speaks at last years Memorial Day ceremony

Bellingham’s 148th Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony Set for May 19

As part of commemorating the town's 300th anniversary, multiple Grand Marshals have been chosen for Bellingham’s 148th Memorial Day parade and ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. Read More » 

 

Michael Boddy center in hockey jerseyand his new teammates on the Holy Cross ice hockey team

Profile in Courage: Boddy’s Future—A Crusader for Holy Cross Hockey

On March 28, fourteen-year-old Michael Boddy, a Bellingham resident and freshman at Mount St. Charles Academy, became an honorary member of the Holy Cross ice hockey team. Read More » 

 

Robbi Packard owner caretaker of the 1700-sq ft store

Business Spotlight: It’s the Heart that Matters at Robin’s Nest

The Robin’s Nest "caretaker" Robbi Packard says a metaphysical shop is a hub of spiritual, earth-based community and a place to find incenses, oils, herbs, statuary, books, crystals & art.” Read More » 

 

Corey Chiappone circles the bases after hitting a home run against Blackstone-Millville last year His father coach TJ Chiappone prepares to greet him as he rounds third base

Chiappone’s Energy & Focus Key to BHS Success in Baseball & Basketball

Corey Chiappone doesn’t seem like a dominant force when he's competing on a basketball court or baseball field, but when a game or season ends, the stat sheet paints a different picture. Read More » 

 

BETA Engineering Landscape Architect Kelly Carr provides audience an overview of the study

Study Reveals Potential for Recreational Areas Along Charles River

Charles River Meadowlands and adjacent publicly owned land includes open space near the Charles River and Franklin's Mine Brook, waterways that travel through Franklin, Bellingham & Medway. Read More » 

 

Beau Starrett center headed off to Cornell University for four year after being drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in 2014 now that hes graduated hes now waiting to hear from them

Sports Spotlight: Beau Starrett’s NHL Career Could Be Starting Very Soon

Bellingham native and Cornell University graduate Beau Starrett is waiting to hear from the Chicago Blackhawks, who drafted the 6'5", 225-pounder, in 2014 on the third round (88th overall). Read More » 

 

Town Administrator Denis Fraine and Senior Center Director Josie Dutil

Fraine, Dutil Update BBA Members at “State of the Town” Meeting

Members of the BBA gathered in April for their annual "state of the town" update from Town Administrator Denis Fraine, followed by a brief update from Senior Center Director Josie Dutil. Read More » 

