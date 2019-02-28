In the March 2019 print edition
Feb 28, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Let's hope the warm winter temperatures didn't disrupt the growth cycle of fruit trees and plants too much, so that we can enjoy all of the bounty that spring and summer usually brings. Better weather also encourages more activities, and we will try, as always, to keep you informed of what's going on in and around Bellingham, especially where it concerns the events celebrating the 300th Anniversary of the town.
We hope you enjoy the assortment of articles and information we've included in the March issue. In return for delivering the town newspaper to you free of charge, we ask only that you please remember to support the businesses that advertise in the Bellingham Bulletin. We do not charge a subscription fee; therefore, we could not afford to prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you, nor post it online, free of charge each month without their advertising dollars. Even if you don’t end up buying, please mention that you saw their ad in the Bulletin. It lets them know that their ad is being noticed. You're probably sick of reading this after 24+ years, but it's more important now than ever, given the wide variety of platforms (web, TV, radio, social media, etc.) out there all vying for advertising dollars.
BMS Educates Students on Cyber Bullying
There’s no doubt that with the advent of social media and other online platforms, bullying is a bigger issue than ever before. Bellingham Memorial School brought in an expert to speak... Read More »
At Bellingham Senior Center, Anyone Can Paint
Anyone Can Paint is a class that is held at the Senior Center in a room that offers lots of natural light. It is led by Bellingham resident and artist Darrell Crow for 10 years now. Read More »
Memorial Wall Is Slated to Come to Bellingham in August
A meeting was held at the Bellingham VFW to begin preparations to host the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, as part of the town’s 300th anniversary celebration. Read More »
Municipal Spotlight: New Security Technology an Asset for Bellingham Schools
Safety has always been a high priority at all five of Bellingham’s schools, but new life-saving technology installed last month takes school safety to a new level. Read More »
A Peek at the 2019 Political Calendar and Election Ballot
Check out the list of important dates regarding the 2019 annual town election and annual town meeting and the town election ballot. Read More »
End-of-Life Options Forum Slated for March 23
Learn more about end-of-life choices on Saturday, March 23, when the Bellingham Democratic Town Committee sponsors a presentation by Compassion & Choices, which supports death with dignity. Read More »
Bright Future Possible for BHS Wrestling Team
Don’t discount the future for Bellingham High’s wrestling team because the Blackhawks could be on the verge of producing some positive results. Read More »
Centerpoint Driving Academy Offers Real-World Experience
Centerpoint Driving Academy, which is all about preparing its students for “the real world of driving experience,” was formed when two tennis buddies from way back got together; they open... Read More »
St. Pat’s Luncheon Set for March 13
The Bellingham Police Association will sponsor a free luncheon at Coachmen's Lodge, on Wednesday, March 13, to help Bellingham senior citizens start celebrating St. Patrick’s Day. Read More »
Where Are The Now? Bellingham the Beneficiary of Grupposo’s Giving Nature
Kevin Grupposo didn’t coin the phrase “It’s better to give than to receive,” but he’s lived by that philosophy just about every day of his adult life. He's quick to roll up his sleeves... Read More »
Sports Spotlight: BHS Boys Quintet Qualifies for Sectional Tourney Again
The Bellingham High boys basketball team qualified for the Division 3 Central Sectional Tournament by defeating Holliston, 56-33, on January 22. Read More »
Bad Dog, Sophie!
One-third of all homeowner liability claims in the US are attributed to dog bites. Since there are nearly 90 million dogs in the country, this equals approx. 4 million dog bites this year. Read More »
March News from the Bellingham Library
In April, the Bellingham Public Library will close briefly in order to replace the nearly 30-year-old carpeting in the main area of the library and install vinyl flooring for a new café. Read More »
Council on Aging Announces March Programming
Check out the March events and activities slated for the Bellingham Senior Center. Read More »
