In the March 2019 print edition

As always, we appreciate suggestions, questions and comments--even criticisms. Send them to me at email@bellinghambulletin.com. Thanks for being a loyal reader and supporter!





Following are some highlighted articles. If you scroll down below them, you’ll see a newspaper icon; clicking in the center of it will bring up a full-size PDF file of the March 2019 print edition.



BMS Educates Students on Cyber Bullying There’s no doubt that with the advent of social media and other online platforms, bullying is a bigger issue than ever before. Bellingham Memorial School brought in an expert to speak... Read More »

First, Happy St. Patrick's Day! Second, March 20th is the first day of Spring, and, to be fair, except for a couple of extremely cold days--deadly cold, in some cases--this hasn't really been a bad winter, certainly not by New England standards anyway. The snow that did fall was only a few inches at a time (I think the most we got was 7") and it was gone within a couple of days, either because it was followed by rain or unseasonably warm temperatures. (For those of us who like to cross-country ski, this winter has been a bust.) But time always marches onward and, just as fall rolls around far too soon after a cold rainy summer, spring is here after a weird, relatively snowless winter.Let's hope the warm winter temperatures didn't disrupt the growth cycle of fruit trees and plants too much, so that we can enjoy all of the bounty that spring and summer usually brings. Better weather also encourages more activities, and we will try, as always, to keep you informed of what's going on in and around Bellingham, especially where it concerns the events celebrating the 300th Anniversary of the town.We hope you enjoy the assortment of articles and information we've included in the March issue. In return for delivering the town newspaper to you free of charge, we ask only that you please remember to support the businesses that advertise in the. We do not charge a subscription fee; therefore, we could not afford to prepare, print and mail the Bulletin to you, nor post it online, free of charge each month without their advertising dollars. Even if you don’t end up buying, please mention that you saw their ad in the. It lets them know that their ad is being noticed. You're probably sick of reading this after 24+ years, but it's more important now than ever, given the wide variety of platforms (web, TV, radio, social media, etc.) out there all vying for advertising dollars.

At Bellingham Senior Center, Anyone Can Paint Anyone Can Paint is a class that is held at the Senior Center in a room that offers lots of natural light. It is led by Bellingham resident and artist Darrell Crow for 10 years now. Read More »

Memorial Wall Is Slated to Come to Bellingham in August A meeting was held at the Bellingham VFW to begin preparations to host the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, as part of the town’s 300th anniversary celebration. Read More »

End-of-Life Options Forum Slated for March 23 Learn more about end-of-life choices on Saturday, March 23, when the Bellingham Democratic Town Committee sponsors a presentation by Compassion & Choices, which supports death with dignity. Read More »

Bright Future Possible for BHS Wrestling Team Don’t discount the future for Bellingham High’s wrestling team because the Blackhawks could be on the verge of producing some positive results. Read More »

Centerpoint Driving Academy Offers Real-World Experience Centerpoint Driving Academy, which is all about preparing its students for “the real world of driving experience,” was formed when two tennis buddies from way back got together; they open... Read More »

Bad Dog, Sophie! One-third of all homeowner liability claims in the US are attributed to dog bites. Since there are nearly 90 million dogs in the country, this equals approx. 4 million dog bites this year. Read More »