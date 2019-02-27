Kids Learn Math in "Crazy 8s Club"
Feb 27, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Tiffany Depaula (left) and Grace Hecht learn math skills
photo & caption by Amy Bartelloni, Contributing Writer
Participants in Bellingham library’s “Crazy 8s Club” range from kindergarten to second grade (or ages 6-10 for their homeschool program.) Meetings of this recreational math club are held on Wednesdays for a period of eight weeks, and are meant to help kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities. According to the library website, kids participate in activities such as building glow-in-the-dark structures, cracking secret spy codes, and playing games like Toilet Paper Olympics.
More information about the program can be found on the library website at www.bellinghamlibrary.org, or online at https://crazy8s.bedtimemath.org/home/what.