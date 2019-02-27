Kids Learn Math in "Crazy 8s Club"

photo & caption by Amy Bartelloni, Contributing Writer







Participants in Bellingham library’s “Crazy 8s Club” range from kindergarten to second grade (or ages 6-10 for their homeschool program.) Meetings of this recreational math club are held on Wednesdays for a period of eight weeks, and are meant to help kids enjoy the math behind their favorite activities. According to the library website, kids participate in activities such as building glow-in-the-dark structures, cracking secret spy codes, and playing games like Toilet Paper Olympics.





