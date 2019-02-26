Food, Friends & Laughter at Bellingham Senior Center Valentine's Day Party
Feb 26, 2019 06:00PM
● By Pamela Johnson
Shown (L-R) Joan Mallard, Ben Stratman, Pierrette Corriveau, and Rita Tetrault enjoy lunch at the Valentine's Day Party
Food, friends, laughter, and entertainment were celebrated at the Bellingham Senior Center's Valentine's Day party. The event was co-sponsored by the COA and BESG (Bellingham Elder Services Group) on Thursday, February 14th at noon. Party-goers enjoyed the entertainment of singer/songwriter Jeff Gamache, a BHS graduate, and also a delicious meal of chicken soup with sandwich and chips, a drink, and cake.