Alphabits: Kids Learn the Alphabet One Letter per Week at Bellingham Library

Participants in Alphabets letter "R" week roll balls down ramps



Kids in Bellingham library's Alphabits program are working their way through the alphabet one letter at a time! Designed for children ages 2 - 5, the program explores a different letter each week, using stories, songs, activities, and crafts. For letter "R" week, children's librarian Mr. Steve Fowler read a book about robots, and children experimented with ramps. Registration for new Alphabets sessions will open again in the fall.





