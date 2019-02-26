Alphabits: Kids Learn the Alphabet One Letter per Week at Bellingham Library
Feb 26, 2019 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Participants in Alphabets letter "R" week roll balls down ramps
Kids in Bellingham library's Alphabits program are working their way through the alphabet one letter at a time! Designed for children ages 2 - 5, the program explores a different letter each week, using stories, songs, activities, and crafts. For letter "R" week, children's librarian Mr. Steve Fowler read a book about robots, and children experimented with ramps. Registration for new Alphabets sessions will open again in the fall.
