Alphabits: Kids Learn the Alphabet One Letter per Week at Bellingham Library

Feb 26, 2019 06:00AM ● By Pamela Johnson

Participants in Alphabets letter "R" week roll balls down ramps

Kids in Bellingham library's Alphabits program are working their way through the alphabet one letter at a time! Designed for children ages 2 - 5, the program explores a different letter each week, using stories, songs, activities, and crafts. For letter "R" week, children's librarian Mr. Steve Fowler read a book about robots, and children experimented with ramps.  Registration for new Alphabets sessions will open again in the fall.


