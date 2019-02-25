BHS Drama Club to Stage “The Addams Family” on March 2 & 3

The Bellingham High School Drama Program is proud to present “The Addams Family, A New Musical” on March 2, at 7:30 PM, and March 3, at 6 PM. The production is directed by Melissa Ennulat and stage-managed by Kelli-Ann Marderosian.











Tickets will be sold at the door. The cost is $12/pp; $7/pp for students and senior citizens.

“The Addams Family” is a fun new musical based on the macabre loving characters created in 1938 by Charles Addams. Join Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester, Grandma, and their butler, Lurch, as they try to have “One Normal Night” for Wednesday’s guests. But one thing is for sure, this crazy family will teach you to “Move Towards the Darkness” …. “and Love.”Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice. Music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Originally produced on Broadway by Stuart Oken, Roy Furman, Michael Leavitt, Five Cent Productions, Stephen Schuler, Decca Theatricals, Scott M. Delman, Stuart Ditsky, Terry Allen Kramer, Stephanie P. McClelland, James L. Nederlander, Eva Price, Jam Theatricals/Mary LuRoffe, Pittsburgh CLO/Gutterman-Swinsky, Vivek Tiwary/Gary Kaplan, The Weinstein Company/Clarence, LLC, Adam Zotovich/Tribe Theatricals By Special Arrangement.