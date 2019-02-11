Nomination Papers Available for Anyone Who Wants to Run for Office in Bellingham

March 25, 2019, 5:00 PM: Filing Nomination Papers with Town Clerk (By Board of Registrars)

March 27, 2019, 5:00 PM: Withdrawal of and/or objections to Nomination Papers, LAST DAY

April 10, 2019, 8:00 PM: Voter Registration for Annual Town Election, LAST DAY

April 24, 2019, 12:00 PM: Posting Warrant for Annual Town Election, LAST DAY, by Selectmen

May 2, 2019, 8:00 PM: Voter Registration for Annual Town Meeting, LAST DAY

Tuesday, May 7, 2019: ANNUAL TOWN ELECTION

May 10, 2019, 5:00 PM: Recount Petition, LAST DAY to file

Wednesday, May 22, 2019: ANNUAL TOWN MEETING, 7:30 PM, Bellingham High School Auditorium

Today (February 11, 2019) is the first day for anyone who wishes to run for office in the town of Bellingham to obtain blank nomination papers from the Town Clerk's office. (March 4 is the last day they may be obtained.) The completed nomination papers must be returned to the Town Clerk's office in the Bellingham Municipal Center on Mechanic Street no later than March 11, 2019. The Town Clerk, in turn, must submit them to the Board of Registrars by 5 PM on that date).Following are the rest of the important dates for 2019 as provided by the Town Clerk: