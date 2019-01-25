Artistic Students Beautify Keough Memorial Academy with Creative Murals

photographs & captions by Marjorie Turner Hollman, Contributing Writer







Keough School on Harpin Street in south Bellingham used to be home to the school department's administrative offices. When the school administrators moved into the town hall annex building in the center of town, the school was renamed the Keough Memorial Academy and became the home of Bellingham's alternative high school.

Students have been beautifying the rejuvenated building with creative, colorful murals, such as those shown here.shows student Haley Clark of Bellingham (left) with art teacher David Acerra working on the Bellingham 300th celebration mural in the school hallway. The mural is incomplete, since they still have more items of interest to add before it will be finished., designed for Bellingham High School’s new Sports Hall of Fame, was created by Keough student Maggie Curran of Millis.in the student cafeteria was designed in honor of KMA principal Dave Cutler's love of the ocean.