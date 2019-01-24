 Skip to main content

Friendly Neighborhood Comics Celebrates 10th Anniversary with "Science Comics"

Jan 24, 2019 03:15PM ● By Pamela Johnson

Polar bears, planets and brains! 

Friendly Neighborhood Comics celebrates its 10th anniversary with the creators of Science Comics. Meet Jason Viola, Zack Giallongo, Jon Chad, Rosemary Mosco and Alex Graudins on Saturday, Jan. 26, 12–3PM. The Science Comics line of graphic novels explores our natural world (and beyond) in an exciting and informative way. FNC (www.FriendlyComics.com) is located in Bellingham at 191 Mechanic St./Rte. 140, next to Rapid Refill.

And while you're there, pick up a Bellingham shirt!
