Metacomet Land Trust Asks: If You Love Where You Live, Why Not Join Us?
Jan 15, 2019 11:12AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Close your eyes for a moment. Is there a special outdoor place that comes to mind? A beautiful and peaceful place and makes your life better just to think about it? Or when you are driving to work each day, is there a spot that is just beautiful? Do you cross a river? Pass a farm? Take in a majestic tree? Catch sight of a bald eagle?
We are fortunate to be able to do that. We are all happier that we get to see some little bit of nature every day. Why? Because we live in an area that has some balance between development – housing and services – with open space. That’s why we love where we live, because we have the best of both worlds.
Metacomet Land Trust works with land owners of all kinds – private, corporate and municipal – to preserve open space that will benefit all of us for generations to come. We also partner with other organizations to achieve our goals. If you love the outdoors and where you live as much as we do, consider joining us. This also makes a great Valentine’s Day gift for someone who enjoys the outdoors as much as you do!
You can find more information at metacometlandtrust.org/donations/become-a-member. You can also join at our annual meeting coming up on May 19 in Upton. Further details will be posted on Facebook and on our web site.
