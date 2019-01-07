Senator Fattman Announces January Office Hours in Milford
Jan 07, 2019 12:29PM
Sen. Ryan Fattman (R-Webster)
BOSTON – State Senator Ryan C. Fattman (R-Sutton) will host an office hour during the month January on the following day;
Monday, January 28th, at the Milford Library, 80 Spruce Street, Milford from 4:00-5:00 pm
Constituents are encouraged to stop by at any point during the hour or may reserve a specific time by emailing Joe Zarrella at Joseph.Zarrella@masenate.gov.
Those who cannot make the office hour may call 617-722-1420 to schedule a meeting with the Senator.