Senator Fattman Announces January Office Hours in Milford

BOSTON – State Senator Ryan C. Fattman (R-Sutton) will host an office hour during the month January on the following day;

Monday, January 28th, at the Milford Library, 80 Spruce Street, Milford from 4:00-5:00 pm



Constituents are encouraged to stop by at any point during the hour or may reserve a specific time by emailing Joe Zarrella at Joseph.Zarrella@masenate.gov

Those who cannot make the office hour may call 617-722-1420 to schedule a meeting with the Senator.