In the January 2019 Edition

Happy New Year! Hope everyone's holidays went well. Please take a minute to check out the January issue of the Bellingham Bulletin for a recap of the holidays and a look at the beginning of the new year.



Not to sound like a broken record (can we even say that anymore? Scratched CD? Defective download?) I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for you to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin; please do business with them as often as possible. The competition for ad dollars is tougher than ever, so it really does help if the advertisers get some positive feedback--and getting some business as a result of their Bulletin ad is even better. It would be impossible for us to produce the Bulletin and mail it directly to your home or business free of charge as well as posting it online every month without lots of advertisers.



Here are some highlights from the January issue.





