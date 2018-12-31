In the January 2019 Edition
Not to sound like a broken record (can we even say that anymore? Scratched CD? Defective download?) I cannot emphasize enough how important it is for you to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin; please do business with them as often as possible. The competition for ad dollars is tougher than ever, so it really does help if the advertisers get some positive feedback--and getting some business as a result of their Bulletin ad is even better. It would be impossible for us to produce the Bulletin and mail it directly to your home or business free of charge as well as posting it online every month without lots of advertisers.
Here are some highlights from the January issue. If you want to cut to the chase, scroll down to the box below and click on the center of the newspaper to open up a PDF of the entire January 2019 issue of the Bellingham Bulletin.
Lynch and Steeves Now Share a Championship Bond
Katie Lynch and Natalie Steeves have a lot in common, but the way these two Bellingham natives wrapped up their varsity soccer careers put them directly in the spotlight. Read More »
Three Keys to BVT’s Super Bowl Victory over St. Mary’s
BVT played a strong game against St. Mary. Check out why they way so successful in their Division 7 Super Bowl Championship win. Read More »
Ranieris Host Annual Wrentham Developmental Center Christmas Party
Thanks to the generosity of the community, Santa was able to hand out numerous gifts for each resident, personalized for each of their needs and wants. Read More »
Bellingham Women of Today Broadcasts Annual Telethon
The telethon earned $2,726 to help local families during Christmas. Read More »
Sports Spotlight: Baker Inducted into Ashland High’s Athletic Hall of Fame
Dennis Baker, Bellingham High’s softball coach and former athletic director, was inducted into Ashland High’s Athletic Hall of Fame on Nov. 18. Read More »
Greater Milford Community Chorus Is Calling All Singers
Do you love to sing? Were you in your high school chorus or church choir and have thought of singing in a chorus again? If so, join the Greater Milford Community Chorus! Read More »