Ranieris Host Annual Wrentham Developmental Center Christmas Party

Student volunteers Cameron Hasselbaum, Landon Gibbs, and Aidan Gibbs spend time with one of the residents.

story and photos by Amy Bartelloni, Contributing Writer

This year marked the forty-ninth annual Ranieri family Christmas party for fifty residents of the Wrentham Developmental Center. Formerly known as Wrentham State School, the Wrentham Developmental Center is a home for physically and mentally handicapped adults.

Held this year on Friday, December 7th, the party, previously held at Bellingham Memorial School, was moved two years ago to the Wrentham site for the comfort of the residents. Students of Bellingham Memorial and High School, many of whom have volunteered several years in a row, were bused in to help out.

Twelve-year-old Robert Kliemola was one of this year’s volunteers who spent time visiting with residents. “It’s fun to help people,” he said of the event. It was his first time volunteering, but he’s already looking forward to next year’s event.

Santa (portrayed each year by a member of the Ranieri family) was present to hand out presents to residents such as the woman seated next to him.