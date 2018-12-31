Bellingham Real Estate Numbers for November

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell today released real estate statistics for the month of November for the town of Bellingham.



“During November, there were 49 properties (both residential and commercial) sold in Bellingham. The average price for all these properties was $1,147,229. This figure was impacted by a $25.1 million commercial property transaction recorded on 11/27/18. There was 1 foreclosure deed filed during the month. Also, there were 2 Notice to Foreclose Mortgages filed in November, which is the first step in the foreclosure process,” noted the Register.



“Regarding lending activity,” noted O’Donnell, “a total of 65 mortgages were recorded against Bellingham properties during the month. Total borrowing for the month came in at $40,912,783,” noted O’Donnell.



O’Donnell further mentioned that 27 Homesteads were filed by Bellingham property owners in the month of November. “The Homestead law provides limited protection against the forced sale of an individual’s home up to $500,000. I strongly urge Bellingham residents to consider this consumer protection tool,” stated Register O’Donnell.



Another program that the Register O'Donnell encourages Bellingham property owners to sign-up for is the free Consumer Notification Service offered by the Registry to protect against potential property fraud. Homeowners can monitor their real estate for changes in liens, deeds, homesteads or other land documents that might be recorded against the property.



