Greater Milford Community Chorus Is Calling All Singers

Members of the Greater Milford Community Chorus at a recent concert held in the Milford Town Hall.

Do you love to sing? Were you in your high school chorus or church choir and have thought of singing in a chorus again? If so, join us, the Greater Milford Community Chorus, and share your love of singing.

Some of our exciting highlights in 2018 have been the following: singing with the very talented New England Tenors in concert in March, our spring concert in early May and our December concert, a mix of holiday and winter songs. To round out our 2018 year of song, the chorus was again chosen to offer choral selections with the Claflin Hill Symphony Orchestra Holiday Pops Concert in December at the Grand Ballroom of the historic Milford Town Hall, as well as the beautifully restored Stadium Theatre Performing Arts Center in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

In addition to the chorus, we also have an outreach group, Melody & Harmony, which performs at outside venues within our community. The group is made up of chorus members who volunteer to participate as the events arise.

Rehearsals for our 2019 spring-season show, “Broadway Matinee,” featuring favorite shows from Broadway, begin January 2nd and will be held each Wednesday, 7:00-9:30pm, at the Memorial Hall Cultural Center, 30 School Street, Milford. We will be accepting new members January 2nd, January 9th and January 16th. Come and sit in on a rehearsal to see if the GMCC is right for you. Performance is scheduled for Sunday, May 5th, and will be held in the Milford Town Hall.

While we do not require an audition, a rudimentary understanding of music and a willingness to work to benefit our sound is required. Chorus members come from many towns in the Greater Milford area and Rhode Island.

A membership fee of $25 for the season will be charged. There is a $20 refundable fee for your music, which will be refunded when the music is returned at the end of the season.

For more information about membership, email Susan Surapine, President, at greatermilfordcommunitychorus@gmail.com.

Please visit our website at www.greatermilfordcommunitychorus.org for more information.

GMCC is a Milford Community School Use Program sponsored in part by the Milford, Mendon, Hopedale and Bellingham Cultural Arts Councils, which are funded in part by the Massachusetts Cultural Council.



