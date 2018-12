Blackstone Heritage Corridor to Host Volunteer Open House

To RSVP, email volunteer@BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org or call (508) 234-4242.

Blackstone Heritage Corridor, Inc. (BVHC) is hosting a Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at its office at the Linwood Mill, 670 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA. BHC Volunteer Coordinator Suzanne Buchanan will lead the event, inviting the public to learn how to participate in a variety of unique volunteer opportunities available in the region's Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) program. Volunteer open houses are held monthly in various locations throughout the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.In Fiscal Year 2018 (ending September 30), volunteers in BHC’s Volunteers-In-Parks program tallied 15,393 hours of service at a value of $378,290.93. To learn more about BHC and its VIP program, visit www.BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org