Blackstone Heritage Corridor to Host Volunteer Open House

Dec 27, 2018 04:20PM ● By Pamela Johnson

Suzanne Buchanan, Volunteer Coordinator at Blackstone Heritage Corridor

Blackstone Heritage Corridor, Inc. (BVHC) is hosting a Volunteer Open House on Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. at its office at the Linwood Mill, 670 Linwood Ave., Whitinsville, MA.  BHC Volunteer Coordinator Suzanne Buchanan will lead the event, inviting the public to learn how to participate in a variety of unique volunteer opportunities available in the region's Volunteers-In-Parks (VIP) program. Volunteer open houses are held monthly in various locations throughout the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.

To RSVP, email volunteer@BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org or call (508) 234-4242.
In Fiscal Year 2018 (ending September 30), volunteers in BHC’s Volunteers-In-Parks program tallied 15,393 hours of service at a value of $378,290.93. To learn more about BHC and its VIP program, visit www.BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org.
 
About Blackstone Heritage Corridor, Inc.:
An energetic nonprofit, the Blackstone Heritage Corridor, Inc. partners with organizations, local communities, businesses and residents to ensure the long term vitality of the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor. Learn more at BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org.


