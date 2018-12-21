Need a Last-Minute Christmas/Holiday Present?

If you're still scratching your head, wondering what to get for that hard-to-buy-for person in your life, consider getting him/her a Bellingham shirt. It's a unique gift and a great conversation starter. People wear them on vacation and are amazed when someone with a local connection approaches them--often leading to a friendship that lasts beyond the vacation!





The custom shirts are colorfully printed on both sides in 5 colors and feature popular Bellingham landmarks such as the town common, Silver Lake Beach, all of the schools and municipal buildings, etc., and several local businesses. They are available in sweatshirts, long-sleeve tees and tee shirts.







People still have the shirts from over 20 years ago, but so much has changed, it was time for an update. And what better time than Bellingham's 300th birthday, which is fast approaching?





The shirts are available locally at Friendly Neighborhood Comics (FNC), in the plaza just before Rapid Refill on Rte. 140/Mechanic St. You can also order them online at www.BellinghamStuff.com . (If you don't want to pay for the shipping, you can pick them up at FNC.)





Don't wait because certain sizes (2XL & 3 XL) are already sold out and won't be more available until after Christmas.

