Superhero Toy Drive & Bellingham Shirts at Friendly Comics on Dec. 1

Who is your child's favorite superhero? On Saturday Dec. 1, Friendly Neighborhood Comics (FNC) and the Bellingham Women of Today (BWOT) will team up for a Superhero Toy Drive. In exchange for a toy donation, kids young and old can have their picture taken with Spiderman®, Iron Man®, Captain Marvel® and Dr. Who’s Tardis.







Bellingham shirts will be on sale throughout the event. Printed on both sides with colorful Bellingham landmarks, these unique, fun shirts make most excellent holiday gifts. Tee shirts, long-sleeve tee shirts and sweatshirts are available in mens' and womens' sizes. (Women's shirts and sweatshirts are available both in white and ash color; men's tees and long-sleeve teess are available in ash, which is a light gray.)





