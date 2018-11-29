In the December 2018 print edition

Below are some highlights from our December print edition. To view the entire issue, scroll down and click in the center of the box containing the newspaper.





Happy Holidays! We know it's a really busy time of the year, but don't forget to take a minute and check out the December issue of the Bellingham Bulletin. Read about the zoning approved--and defeated--at the Nov. 14 Special Town Meeting and lot more.Please remember that, in order to keep enjoying the articles featured in the Bellingham Bulletin, both in print and online, it is imperative that you support our advertisers whenever possible. They make it all possible!