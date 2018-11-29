In the December 2018 print edition
Nov 29, 2018 06:00AM
● By Pamela Johnson
Rezoning a Hot Topic at Bellingham's November 14 Town Meeting
Rezoning was a big issue at the Nov. 14 Town Meeting. While budget articles totaling over $3 million passed with relatively little discussion, rezoning brought things to a screeching halt. Read More »
Egg-Drop Challenge a Smashing Success
On Nov. 1, Bellingham Library hosted an egg-drop challenge, in which participants could create designs to protect their eggs from withstanding drops from 5 feet or even higher. Read More »
Bellingham High Celebrates National Honor Society Inductees
Families and school administration gathered on November 1 at Bellingham High to celebrate the seven seniors and forty-six juniors inducted into the National Honor Society Read More »
Sports Spotlight: BHS Cross-Country Team Wins 2nd Straight Division 6 Title
The Bellingham High boys cross-country team won its second consecutive Div. 6 championship on Nov. 10. The Blackhawks, with 49 points, breezed to victory over Cohasset-Hull, with 86 points. Read More »
Business Spotlight: Pomodoro Is a Jewel in Nearby Woonsocket, RI
Previously operated under the name Savini’s, the restaurant catered to blue-collar workers in the Bellingham-Blackstone-Woonsocket area. Now, as Pomodoro, it has a much broader reach. Read More »
