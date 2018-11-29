 Skip to main content

Bellingham Bulletin

In the December 2018 print edition

Nov 29, 2018 06:00AM ● By Pamela Johnson
Happy Holidays!  We know it's a really busy time of the year, but don't forget to take a minute and check out the December issue of the Bellingham Bulletin.  Read about the zoning approved--and defeated--at the Nov. 14 Special Town Meeting and lot more.

Please remember that, in order to keep enjoying the articles featured in the Bellingham Bulletin, both in print and online, it is imperative that you support our advertisers whenever possible. They make it all possible!

Below are some highlights from our December print edition. To view the entire issue, scroll down and click in the center of the box containing the newspaper.

Rezoning a Hot Topic at Bellinghams November 14 Town Meeting

Rezoning a Hot Topic at Bellingham's November 14 Town Meeting

Rezoning was a big issue at the Nov. 14 Town Meeting. While budget articles totaling over $3 million passed with relatively little discussion, rezoning brought things to a screeching halt. Read More » 

 

Senior Youth Services Librarian Steve Fowler drops an egg from the top of a 5-foot stepladder

Egg-Drop Challenge a Smashing Success

On Nov. 1, Bellingham Library hosted an egg-drop challenge, in which participants could create designs to protect their eggs from withstanding drops from 5 feet or even higher. Read More » 

 

Bellingham High Celebrates National Honor Society Inductees

Bellingham High Celebrates National Honor Society Inductees

Families and school administration gathered on November 1 at Bellingham High to celebrate the seven seniors and forty-six juniors inducted into the National Honor Society Read More » 

 

Cross-Country roster includes L-R Aiden Campellone Brandon Gillcrist Dan Kurczy Ethan Carr Cameron Hasselbaum Brandon Williams Coach Peter Lacasse Michael Reissfelder Benjamin Youkilis William Desrosiers Missing Philip Jones

Sports Spotlight: BHS Cross-Country Team Wins 2nd Straight Division 6 Title

The Bellingham High boys cross-country team won its second consecutive Div. 6 championship on Nov. 10. The Blackhawks, with 49 points, breezed to victory over Cohasset-Hull, with 86 points. Read More » 

 

In front of Pomodoros saladsoupbread bar are from leftJill Savini-Moylan Chef Alexander Golia and Gina Savini

Business Spotlight: Pomodoro Is a Jewel in Nearby Woonsocket, RI

Previously operated under the name Savini’s, the restaurant catered to blue-collar workers in the Bellingham-Blackstone-Woonsocket area. Now, as Pomodoro, it has a much broader reach. Read More » 

 

In the December 2018 print edition

County+State, Business, Seniors, Municipal, Life+Leisure, Schools, In Print, Sports, Community In the December 2018 print edition
Bellingham Shirts

 

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article