Ghosts & Goblins Pass on Annual Pumpkin Stroll Because of Bad Weather!

EVENT CANCELLED-no rain date.

Get your Halloween off to a “Boo-tiful” start on Saturday, Oct. 27, at Bellingham’s annual Pumpkin Stroll. Dress up in your costume, head over to the town common and stroll the jack-o-lantern illuminated walkways. Visit the trick-or-treat tables sponsored by local businesses and pick up free goodies.







A pumpkin carving contest will be held as part of the festivities, with prizes awarded in certain categories to be announced, so use your creative and artistic skills to decorate a pumpkin and drop it off between 12 and 2 p.m. on Oct. 27. Please use battery-operated tea lights to illuminate your pumpkins.







The evening’s activities will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8 p.m. All those dropping off pumpkins are asked to take them with you when the festivities end. (Rain date is Sunday, October 28.)For more information, call Brian at Brian’s Country Greenery Florist, 508-966-0630, or Leo Fantini at MAssachusetts Real Estate Group, 508-446-3538. Looking forward to seeing everyone at this year’s Pumpkin Stroll.