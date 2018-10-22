The Price IS Right at the Bellingham Public Library

The Price Is Right game show came to the Bellingham public library on Tuesday, August 21st. With children’s librarian “Mr. Steve” Fowler and assistant children’s librarian “Miss Diane” Nelson hosting, participants guessed the prices of everyday items. Guesses varied wildly on items such as cars, bikes, and gaming systems. Contestants closest to the actual price without going over went on to play individual games.





Twelve-year-old Bellingham resident Bella Stearns was given three grocery items in the “grocery game” and guessed what combination of the items added up to between $20 and $25. During the “Easy as 1-2-3” game, eight-year-old Abby Kazijian ranked three items (a Jet Ski, a golf cart, and a snowmobile) in order from least expensive to most. Every participant got to spin the wheel (on the computer) for a chance to go to the “showcase showdown.”





The top two winners competed in the showcase showdown, with Bellingham residents Kiera and Kylie Holmes winning the grand prize. Every participant came out a winner, taking home tickets to either the Pawtucket Red Sox or Treetop Climbing Adventures in Canton.