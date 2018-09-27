In the October 2018 print edition
Please try to remember to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin and also to do business with them as often as possible. (Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue.) It would be impossible for us to produce the Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, free of charge, without advertisers. In addition to keeping the ones we have, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so if you know any business owners, please suggest advertising in the Bulletin to them. It is literally the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.
Meet MA Senate Candidates at Citizens for Milford Forum - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM
Citizens for Milford will hold a Candidates Forum featuring the candidates for State Senator of the Worcester and Norfolk districts on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary's Church in Milford.
Bassett a Positive Force for BHS Grid Squad - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM
Jacob Bassett is optimistic that the Bellingham High football team can deliver some positive results for the 2018 season.
Positive Atmosphere Surrounds BHS Volleyball Squad - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM
The BHS volleyball team, which ended a 17-year absence from tourney play last year, is aiming for a return to the playoffs, but that objective is No. 2 on coach Mantegani's to-do list
Business Spotlight: Artworks Studio Moves “Home” to Bellingham - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM
Bellingham's Kathy Wotton has assembled a team that offers weekly workshops, afterschool art, canvas & watercolor painting, Zentangle, clay & pottery wheel work, and assorted crafts.
Bellingham’s Circle CG Farm Celebrates 50th Anniversary & Fulfillment of Grovers’ Dream - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM
Half a century ago, Cliff & Marion Grover had a dream. That dream resulted in what is today Circle CG Farm Campground in Bellingham
