Bellingham Bulletin

In the October 2018 print edition

Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Check out the October 2018 print edition

October has arrived and with it is coming the colorful foliage, Halloween, and fall fairs and festivals that will continue from now until Christmas or Chanukkah or Kwanza or Festivus or whatever year-end celebration you observe. As usual, we have have tried to include interesting articles and informative news releases of benefit to Bellingham residents.

Please try to remember to let our advertisers know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin and also to do business with them as often as possible. (Since we do not charge a subscription fee, ad sales generate 100% of our operating revenue.)   It would be impossible for us to produce the Bulletin and mail it directly into your home or business, or post it online every month, free of charge, without advertisers. In addition to keeping the ones we have, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so if you know any business owners, please suggest advertising in the Bulletin to them. It is literally the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.

Below are a couple highlights from the October issue, but, of course, you'll want to read the entire paper.  To view the PDF file in its entirety, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper icon. As always, thanks for supporting the Bellingham Bulletin!  
 
Meet MA Senate Candidates at Citizens for Milford Forum - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM

Citizens for Milford will hold a Candidates Forum featuring the candidates for State Senator of the Worcester and Norfolk districts on Tuesday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary’s Church in Milford. Read More » 

 

Bassett a Positive Force for BHS Grid Squad - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM

Jacob Bassett is optimistic that the Bellingham High football team can deliver some positive results for the 2018 season. Read More » 

 

Positive Atmosphere Surrounds BHS Volleyball Squad - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM

The BHS volleyball team, which ended a 17-year absence from tourney play last year, is aiming for a return to the playoffs, but that objective is No. 2 on coach Mantegani’s to-do list Read More » 

 

Business Spotlight: Artworks Studio Moves “Home” to Bellingham - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM

Bellingham’s Kathy Wotton has assembled a team that offers weekly workshops, afterschool art, canvas & watercolor painting, Zentangle, clay & pottery wheel work, and assorted crafts. Read More » 

 

Bellingham’s Circle CG Farm Celebrates 50th Anniversary & Fulfillment of Grovers’ Dream - Sep 27, 2018 07:00AM

Half a century ago, Cliff & Marion Grover had a dream. That dream resulted in what is today Circle CG Farm Campground in Bellingham Read More » 

