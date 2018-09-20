Walking Tour Troubadours Mandeville & Richards Return to Bellingham for Free Concert

Sep 20, 2018 01:43PM ● Published by Pamela Johnson

Walking Tour Troubadours to play in Bellingham on Sept. 28

Each summer since 2010 they have organized the “Massachusetts Walking Tour” where they hike the roads and trails of the Commonwealth, more than 100 miles in less than two weeks, in support of the arts in local communities along the way. Each evening they stop over in yet another Massachusetts town, putting on a free concert there, along with local performers and fellow artists who accompany them on their journey. These annual two-week treks also raise awareness of the trails and greenways in Massachusetts, using music to make important connections.







In the fall of 2017 Mandeville and Richards received official recognition before congress and were added to the congressional record by Senator Ed Markey for their efforts in the community through the Massachusetts Walking Tour.

Webster based Folk troubadours Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards and their studio band will perform Friday, September 28, 6:30-8 p.m., at the Bellingham Public Library. This program is sponsored by the Bellingham Cultural Council and light refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Bellingham Library.Local Favorites Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards have recently returned from their ninth annual Massachusetts Walking Tour in which they performed 11 free community concerts. This year the troupe paddled along the CT River and hiked their way through the Pioneer Valley. Mandeville & Richards as well as the MWT troupe have performed in Douglas many times.