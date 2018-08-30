Blackstone Heritage Corridor Presents 4th Annual GO!

Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Whitinsville, Mass. - Go pick pumpkins at an alpaca farm, go geocaching in a historic park, go earn a Junior Ranger badge and go explore the Blackstone River Valley National Heritage Corridor.



With more nearly 100 events to choose from, Blackstone Heritage Corridor, Inc. (BHC) proudly presents its 4th annual GO! program this September, highlighting the Blackstone River Valley as a destination for family fun and exploration.



This year’s GO! program offers guided walks and paddles, bike and museum tours, festivals and other family-friendly events. GO! 2018 is generously sponsored by UniBank, Navigant Credit Union and Southwick’s Zoo.





Some of the free experiences range from a behind-the-scenes tour at Vaillancourt Folk Art, an Esmond Mill Blanket Show at the Smith-Appleby House, a Speakeasy Tour at the Hotel Vernon, and a guided tour of indigenous ceremonial stone landscapes in Upton, MA.

Most GO! experiences are free while some events do charge a fee, as noted in the program. GO! activities are both indoors and outdoors, and there is something for every generation to enjoy!





Bellingham’s Hollman Leads Sept. Corridor Events





Marjorie Turner Hollman, Bellingham resident and author of Easy Walks in Massachusetts, is leading two family-friendly walking events in September as part of Blackstone Heritage Corridor’s month-long GO! program. To view the 48-page event program, visit BlackstoneHeritageCorridor.org or call the office to request a copy at 508-234-4242.

Sunday, September 9

Make Your Own Storybook Walk

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Upton State Forest, CCC Headquarters Building, 205 Westboro Rd., Upton, MA

Celebrate Grandparent’s Day with a Make Your Own Storybook Walk and explore the outdoors. Look, listen, touch, feel and take in the experience. Return to the CCC Headquarters building to partner with your child, grandchild, new friend or old, to create a storybook about your experience. Neither age, mobility nor sightedness need be a limit to participation in this program.

Sunday, September 23

Make Your Own Storybook Walk

1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Uxbridge, MA (directions will be sent upon registration)

Come join Marjorie Turner Hollman for a Make Your Own Storybook Walk and explore the outdoors. Look, listen, touch, feel and take in the experience. Then come back to partner with your child, grandchild, new friend or old, to create a storybook about your experience.



Neither age, mobility nor sightedness need be a limit to participation in this program which is sponsored by the Metacomet Land Trust. Pre-registration is required and directions will be emailed upon registration. Please contact by email (info@metacometlandtrust.org) or by phone (508-271-7131).