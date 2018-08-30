Bellingham Community Garden Has Opportunity for Matching Funds Grant

Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

The new Bellingham Community Farm has been offered a matching grant opportunity. We need to raise $5,500 in 45 days from August 15-September 29. If we raise at least $5,500 in this timeframe, it will be matched bringing the total gift amount to $11,000. With $11,000 we will be able to:

· Complete the farm stand structure

· Provide hands-on learning experiences for high school students with special needs

· Launch a weekly farm stand for residents to buy healthy food

· Build a split rail fence and create plantings to enhance curb appeal

· Launch the weekly food donation with the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry to bring healthy food to low-income residents

To learn more about this funding opportunity and see a quick video of the farm please click on this link:

Our YMCA works best when we collaborate with other community-based organizations to accomplish more than we each could on our own. Our Y collaborated with the Town of Bellingham and launched the Bellingham Community Farm in the spring of 2018. In addition, Bellingham Public Schools, Bellingham Senior Center, New England Chapel, and the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry have all agreed to be an important part of this community wide project.



Our community partners create opportunities to build the infrastructure necessary to create a sustainable revenue stream, provide opportunities for students with special needs to learn life skills, and provide access to healthy food for food pantry participants. The Bellingham Community Farm provides intergenerational opportunities for families to connect with each other, offer meaningful hands-on assistance, and learn about the importance of eating healthy, locally grown food.

