September 2018 Print Edition!
Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Candidates Face Residents at BBA Political Forum - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
State Representative candidates for the 8th Worcester District continue to battle for votes as the Mass. state primary fast approaches. Read More »
Gales of Laughter When Big Ryan Returns to Bellingham Library - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Storyteller Big Ryan made a return to the Bellingham Library and became a hit among the crowd. Read More »
Municipal Spotlight: Lafayette Adjusts Quickly to New Role as BHS Principal - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Lafayette may be new to Bellingham, but her six years as a principle for Norton High School has given her the experience needed to successfully run Bellingham High. Read More »
Zanshin Kenjutsu Kenpo Karate Hosts Girls Self-Defense Class - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
School-aged girls, ranging from fourth to 12th grade, had the chance to learn self-defense techniques that they'll hopefully never need to use. Read More »
Youngsters Learn the Highs and Lows of Budgeting Money - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Kids are never too young to learn the tough realities of money management. Read More »
Haddad Stressing Focus as Key to BHS Grid Success - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
BHS varsity football is looking good as it enters the new season. Read More »
Bellingham Electric: A Family Business - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
While it's easy to find a fridge, it's hard to find the quality of service that comes with a 65-year-old family business. Read More »
Bellingham Library Hosts “Eyes On Owls” Program - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Lots of programs have been popular, but the “Eyes on Owls” program had the adults as excited as the children waiting to get into the event. Read More »
Bellingham Library Plans a Busy September - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
School is back in session, so that means after-school programs are back! Read More »
September Highlights at the Bellingham Senior Center - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM
Genealogical research, breakfast and yoga are just a few of the things happening at the senior center this month. Read More »