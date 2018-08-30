September 2018 Print Edition!

Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

The kids have gone back to school and parents can take a moment to catch their breath. It hardly feels like fall, though, with the temperature predicted to be in the 80s and 90s this week. It seems as though all of the seasons have been pushed back a month; it didn't warm up until July and now it won't cool off until October. Welcome to climate change.





Congratulations to Bellingham Public Library for yet another successful summer reading program. We've covered as many of the programs as we were able to, so you'll find stories and photos on Big Ryan's program as well as Eyes on Owls. (We didn't have room in the print edition for Crayon-box Storytime, but it's here at the website.)





Our advertisers are what keep the Bellingham Bulletin in business and thriving. Without them, we could not cover events to include in the print edition or website, nor could we mail it to every home and business in town free of charge. Obviously, they will continue to advertise if they see that it benefits their business, so please patronize our advertisers as often as possible, and let them know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin. Besides keeping our current advertisers, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so please suggest advertising in the Bulletin to any business owners you know. The Bulletin the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.



