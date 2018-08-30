Skip to main content

Bellingham Bulletin

September 2018 Print Edition!

Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

The kids have gone back to school and parents can take a moment to catch their breath. It hardly feels like fall, though, with the temperature predicted to be in the 80s and 90s this week. It seems as though all of the seasons have been pushed back a month; it didn't warm up until July and now it won't cool off until October. Welcome to climate change.

Congratulations to Bellingham Public Library for yet another successful summer reading program. We've covered as many of the programs as we were able to, so you'll find stories and photos on Big Ryan's program as well as Eyes on Owls. (We didn't have room in the print edition for Crayon-box Storytime, but it's here at the website.) 

Our advertisers are what keep the Bellingham Bulletin in business and thriving.  Without them, we could not cover events to include in the print edition or website, nor could we mail it to every home and business in town free of charge. Obviously, they will continue to advertise if they see that it benefits their business, so please patronize our advertisers as often as possible, and let them know that you saw their ads in the Bulletin. Besides keeping our current advertisers, we'd also like to pick up some new ones, so please suggest advertising in the Bulletin to any business owners you know. The Bulletin the most inexpensive way to get your printed message into every home and business in Bellingham--pennies per household is not an exaggeration.

Below are highlights from the September issue. To view the PDF file of the entire print edition, scroll down and click on the center of the newspaper icon. As always, we sincerely appreciate your support of the Bellingham Bulletin! 

Candidates Face Residents at BBA Political Forum - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Candidates Face Residents at BBA Political Forum - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

State Representative candidates for the 8th Worcester District continue to battle for votes as the Mass. state primary fast approaches. Read More » 

 

Gales of Laughter When Big Ryan Returns to Bellingham Library - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Gales of Laughter When Big Ryan Returns to Bellingham Library - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Storyteller Big Ryan made a return to the Bellingham Library and became a hit among the crowd. Read More » 

 

Municipal Spotlight Lafayette Adjusts Quickly to New Role as BHS Principal - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Municipal Spotlight: Lafayette Adjusts Quickly to New Role as BHS Principal - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Lafayette may be new to Bellingham, but her six years as a principle for Norton High School has given her the experience needed to successfully run Bellingham High. Read More » 

 

Zanshin Kenjutsu Kenpo Karate Hosts Girls Self-Defense Class - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Zanshin Kenjutsu Kenpo Karate Hosts Girls Self-Defense Class - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

School-aged girls, ranging from fourth to 12th grade, had the chance to learn self-defense techniques that they'll hopefully never need to use. Read More » 

 

Youngsters Learn the Highs and Lows of Budgeting Money - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Youngsters Learn the Highs and Lows of Budgeting Money - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Kids are never too young to learn the tough realities of money management. Read More » 

 

Haddad Stressing Focus as Key to BHS Grid Success - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

BHS varsity football is looking good as it enters the new season. Read More » 

 

Bellingham Electric A Family Business - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Bellingham Electric: A Family Business - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

While it's easy to find a fridge, it's hard to find the quality of service that comes with a 65-year-old family business. Read More » 

 

Bellingham Library Hosts Eyes On Owls Program - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Bellingham Library Hosts “Eyes On Owls” Program - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Lots of programs have been popular, but the “Eyes on Owls” program had the adults as excited as the children waiting to get into the event. Read More »

 

Bellingham Library Plans a Busy September - Aug 30 2018 0600AM

Bellingham Library Plans a Busy September - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

School is back in session, so that means after-school programs are back! Read More » 

 

Bellingham Senior Center

September Highlights at the Bellingham Senior Center - Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM

Genealogical research, breakfast and yoga are just a few of the things happening at the senior center this month. Read More » 

 



County+State, Business, Seniors, Municipal, Life+Leisure, Schools, Community, In Print, Sports In the September 2018 Print Edition

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

It looks like we don't have any events for this date. You can always add an event.

Upcoming Events (Click to Collapse)
Add Your Event View More

 

 

 

 

 

 

Seasonal Widget
Loading Family Features Content Widget
Loading Family Features Article

Proud member of the Locable Publisher Network.
Main Street for the 21st Century. Creating the Main Street of the 21st Century Copyright Locable and Bellingham Bulletin