September Highlights at the Bellingham Senior Center

Aug 30, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Brian Choquet

Bellingham Senior Center

Walking Club—Lisa Mattola is once again ready to lead senior walkers. Gather at the Town Common at 8am on Thu., starting Sept. 6. Please bring water, and a smile. Register by calling 508-966-0398.







Triad—On Thu., Sept. 6, at 10:30am, in concert with the Norfolk DA’s office, town businessmen/women, clergy, police, and firefighters, the Senior Center hosts a discussion of the latest scams and programs being offered through the DA’s office or the state. It’s a fast-paced, relaxed discussion over coffee and pastry.





Women Who Have Impacted American History—On Sept. 6 and 24 at 4 pm, Dr. Gary Hylander is back to discuss Ann Hutchinson (Sept. 6), and Susan B. Anthony (Sept. 24).





Genealogical Research: Climbing Your Family Tree—Tuesdays starting Sept. 11, at 6pm. Professional Genealogist Edward Phillips will help you find your roots in this 4-week series. Explore your family history, tracing lineage and discovering your ancestors’ unique stories. $25 for the series. Limited to 10 people. Visit the front desk for more information and to sign up.





Diabetes Prevention Program—Info session on Thursday, Sept. 13, at 1pm. DPP is a lifestyle-change program incorporating healthier eating, moderate physical exercise, and stress reduction. Find out if this program can benefit you. Offered weekly on Thu., at 1pm, beginning Oct. 4.





Senior Breakfast—Sat., Sept. 15, 9-11am. Sponsored by the COA and supported by the Cummings family, this free breakfast is open only to 60-plus Bellingham seniors. Please sign up at the front desk.





SHINE—Sept. 19, 9 am-12 pm. Jean Roy is ready to help you get answers to your insurance questions. Contact the Senior Center at 508-966-0398 to schedule your appointment.





Tea & Talk—Sept. 20, at 1 pm. This program with the library will feature a discussion about books that became Best Picture movies. Tea and pastries will be served. Program is free, but please sign up at the front desk no later than Sept. 17.





Yoga at the Senior Center—Weekly on Tues. and Thu., 10am; new Gentle Flow on Tue., 5:30pm, beginning on Sept. 18. COMING in October: Yin Yoga and Meditation on Wed., at 9am. Small fee per class; please call to reserve your spot.





“Member Gets Member”—Every day in September, bring a friend (age 60+) who is not a current Senior Center member to any fitness class; the friend gets in free and you get a free fitness mat (while supplies last). Classes include yoga, zumba, chair volleyball and tai chi. Sign up at the front desk.





The senior center will be open on Tuesdays ’til 7 pm, to test evening hours in an attempt to bring in those who would like to participate in a program, exercise, or lifelong learning but are unable to come during the day.