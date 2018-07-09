Bellingham Real Estate Numbers for May

Jul 09, 2018 06:00AM

Register of Deeds William P. O'Donnell

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell today released real estate statistics for the month of May for the town of Bellingham.

“During May, there were 44 properties (both residential and commercial) sold in Bellingham. The average price for all these properties was $420,910. There were 2 foreclosure deeds filed during the month. Additionally, there was 5 Notice to Foreclose Mortgages filed in May, which is the first step in the foreclosure process,” noted the Register.

“Regarding lending activity,” noted O’Donnell, “a total of 54 mortgages were recorded against Bellingham properties during the month. Total borrowing for the month came in at $12,663,946,” noted O’Donnell.

O’Donnell further mentioned that 22 Homesteads were filed by Bellingham property owners in the month of May. “The Homestead law provides limited protection against the forced sale of an individual’s home up to $500,000. I strongly urge Bellingham residents to consider this consumer protection tool,” stated Register O’Donnell.

Another program that the Register O’Donnell encourages Bellingham property owners to sign-up for is the free Consumer Notification Service offered by the Registry to protect against potential property fraud. Homeowners can monitor their real estate for changes in liens, deeds, homesteads or other land documents that might be recorded against the property. To sign up, go to the www.norfolkdeeds.org and click on "Consumer Notification Alerts" to fill out the registration.

To learn more about these and other Registry of Deeds events and initiatives like them on facebook.com/NorfolkDeeds or follow them on twitter.com/NorfolkDeeds and instagram.com/NorfolkDeeds