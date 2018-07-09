Bellingham Real Estate Numbers for May

Norfolk County Register of Deeds William P. O’Donnell today released real estate statistics for the month of May for the town of Bellingham.
“During May, there were 44 properties (both residential and commercial) sold in Bellingham. The average price for all these properties was $420,910. There were 2 foreclosure deeds filed during the month. Additionally, there was 5 Notice to Foreclose Mortgages filed in May, which is the first step in the foreclosure process,” noted the Register.
“Regarding lending activity,” noted O’Donnell, “a total of 54 mortgages were recorded against Bellingham properties during the month. Total borrowing for the month came in at $12,663,946,” noted O’Donnell.
O’Donnell further mentioned that 22 Homesteads were filed by Bellingham property owners in the month of May. “The Homestead law provides limited protection against the forced sale of an individual’s home up to $500,000. I strongly urge Bellingham residents to consider this consumer protection tool,” stated Register O’Donnell.
Another program that the Register O’Donnell encourages Bellingham property owners to sign-up for is the free Consumer Notification Service offered by the Registry to protect against potential property fraud. Homeowners can monitor their real estate for changes in liens, deeds, homesteads or other land documents that might be recorded against the property. To sign up, go to the www.norfolkdeeds.org
and click on "Consumer Notification Alerts" to fill out the registration.
The Norfolk County Registry of Deeds is located at 649 High Street in Dedham. The Registry is a resource for homeowners, title examiners, mortgage lenders, municipalities and others with a need for secure, accurate, accessible land record information.
All land record research information can be found on the Registry’s website: www.norfolkdeeds.org
. Residents in need of assistance can contact the Registry of Deeds Customer Service Center via telephone at (781) 461-6101, or email them at registerodonnell@norfolkdeeds.org.