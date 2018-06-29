In the July 2018 print edition
Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Plans Finalized for 4th of July Festivities - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Fourth of July is almost here! Check out everything you need to know about Bellingham's yearly fireworks celebration. Read More »
YMCA Brings STEM Programs to Bellingham Schools - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Bellingham's local YMCA is bringing STEM programs to the children of Bellingham. The programs provide fun and engaging activities. Most importantly though, children are loving it! Read More »
BBA Honors 2018 Scholarship Recipients & Unsung Hero Jim Hastings - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
The Bellingham Business Association honored three deserving community members at their annual Awards Night June 13. Read More »
Boys on a Mission to Support Kids With Cancer - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
“I know the boys don’t really understand the impact of what they are doing, but I do and it is tremendous,” said Jenn Leighton, who helped organize the event. Read More »
July News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Another month means another assortment of activities and news from the Bellingham Senior Center! Read More »
Operation Graduation 2018: Welcome to the Jungle - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Bellingham's freshly graduated class of 2018 enjoyed a night of fun, jungle-themed adventures as they spent a whole night inside Bellingham High School! Read More »
July Programs & Events at Bellingham Public Library - Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM
Check out everything happening at the library this month! Read More »