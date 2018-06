July Programs & Events at Bellingham Public Library

Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM

Summer Reading Is in Full Swing!

This year our summer reading theme is “Libraries Rock!” We will be offering programs and reading incentives through August 23rd.





Read & Bead—This summer, you can build a necklace starting with a chain that the library will provide and fill it with beads you can earn during the summer. Here’s how it works: 1) Get various beads by reading, attending programs, and completing various tasks; 2) Add beads to your chain all summer long; 3) Wear your chain and be awesome.





Summer Reading School Assignments—The library also has purchased numerous copies of books that are on the Bellingham and BVT reading lists. We recommend reserving your copy early; they are limited and often checked out by mid-summer!





Summer Special Programs in July—See details for these and all Aug. events on the library website event calendar.





Musical Movie Monday Sing Along—Mondays, 2 pm; for families; please register.

Sidewalk Chalk—Thursday, July 5, 2-3:30 pm; for all ages; drop in.

Ravenous Readers—Mondays, July 9 & 30, 12pm, for kids entering grades 4-7; Monday July 16, 12 pm, for kids entering grades 1-3; please register.

S’more Fun—Monday, July 9, 6:30 pm; for families; please register.

Stuffed Animal Sleepover Drop Off—Anytime Tuesday, July 10, or Wednesday, July 11. Stuffed Animal Story Time Program. (Stuffed animals may be picked up anytime on Friday, July 13.)

Rocket Workshop with Ed the Wizard—Tuesday, July 10, 3 pm (for kids entering grade one and up) please register.

Stuffed Animal Story Time—Wednesday, July 11, 10:30 am.

Krafty Kids—Wednesdays, 2:30 pm (best for kids entering grades one and up); please register.

Giant Pac-Man—Tuesday, July 17, 2–3:30 pm (for families); drop in.

Doc McStuffins Visit & Stuffed Animal Vet Check Up—Wednesday, July 18, 10:30 am (for families); please register.

Karaoke—Thursday, July 19, 2:30 pm; please register.

Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Olympics—Tuesday, July 24, 2:30 pm (best for entering grades 4-7); please register.

Giant Candyland—Wednesday, July 25, 10:30–11:45 am (for families); drop in.

Fun with Boxes — Thursday, July 26, 2:30 pm; please register.

Digital Scavenger Hunt—Tuesday, July 31, 2:30 pm (see details online); please register.

Financial Fitne$$ for Everyone: Setting and Meeting Your 2018 Financial Goals

Over the next year, we hope to encourage all Bellingham families to set 2 new financial goals and look to the library for resources to help you meet those goals. We are offering programs on a variety of financial topics, including budgeting, retirement and estate planning, saving for college, and more. This program is made possible by a federal Institute of Museum & Library Services grant through the Library Services & Technology Act. The grant is administered through the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners.





More financial programs are planned for kids and adults in August and September.



Regular Events for Children.

Book Babies Playgroup—Mondays and Wednesdays, 9:15 am (for ages 0–23 months).

Crayon Box Story Time—Mondays and Thursdays,10:30 am; (best for ages 2–5). Please register.

Ring-A-Ding—Tuesdays & Fridays, 10:05 and 10:50 am (For ages 0–5). Drop in. No program on July 31.

Picnic Stories—Wednesdays, 12:30 pm, on the Town Common, weather permitting.

Build It Up—Wednesdays, 4–5 pm. Build with bricks, Legos®, and Magnatiles®. Drop in.

Babygarten—Wednesdays, 4:30 pm, and Thursdays, 11:45 am, starting July 11 (for pre-walking babies). Please register.

Mother Daughter Book Club—Monday, July 16, 6:30 pm (for mothers, and daughters in grades 7-8). Looking for a way to bond? Join this book club. Each month, a mother/daughter pair selects a book that the group will read. This month: Sunburn by R. L. Stine. (Copies available at the library.) Please register if this is your first time attending.

Book Discussion Group—Monday, July 2, 6:30 pm. New members welcome; drop in. News of the World by Paulette Jiles will be discussed. Facilitated by Reference Librarian Cecily Christensen.

The Friends of the Library—No July meeting.

Coloring for Adults—Monday, July 9, 6–7:30 pm. Meet new people and color for stress relief. One coloring page per person will be provided, or you may bring your own. Colored pencils and markers are provided. Drop in.

Writer’s Group—Monday, July 9, 6:30 pm. Please register.

Book a Librarian—Wednesdays, July 11 & 18, 5 & 5:45 pm. Sessions are tailored to meet the specific needs of the individual. A library staff member will give undivided attention to patrons who want in-depth help with a wide variety of library services.

Library Board of Trustees Meeting— Thursday, July 12, 7 pm.

Skein Artists Adult Knitting Group—Thursdays, 6:30 pm; drop in.

Red Cross Blood Drive — Tuesday, July 31, 1—6 pm. Register at RedCross.org.

LIBRARY Hours: Monday–Thursday, 10am–8pm; Friday, 10am–5pm. Closed Saturdays through Sept. 1; closed Sundays. The Library will close at 5 pm on July 3 and remain closed through July 4.