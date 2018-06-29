July News & Events at the Bellingham Senior Center

Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM ● Published by Brian Choquet

Bellingham Senior Center

Avoid Becoming a Victim- By April of next year, everyone eligible will have a new Medicare card. The plan is to reduce erroneous and fraudulent claims by randomly generating new card numbers. In the meantime, scammers are placing phone calls to people telling them that they need a temporary Medicare card until their new one arrives in the mail. First of all, no one from Medicare will call you on the phone about this. Secondly, you do not need a temporary card.









To report a scam, contact the MA Senior Medicare Patrol Program at 800-892-0890. To check on the latest updates and distribution of new Medicare cards, visit www.medicare.gov

Blood Pressure Clinic—Mon., July 2, 10am-12pm; free. The town’s public health nurse will be available at the Senior Center to take blood pressure readings. No appointment necessary.





Bereavement Support Group—Thurs., July 5 & 26, 11:15 am; free. Join with others who have experienced loss of a loved one. Funded by a state grant Administered by MA Assoc. for Councils on Aging and Senior Center Directors. Call 508-966-0398 to sign up.





Legal Consultations—Wed., July 18, 2–4 pm; free. Attorney Daniel T. Doyle is available for free legal consultations. To schedule your 15-minute consultation, sign up at the front desk or call the Senior Center at 508-966-0398.



Senior Safe—Thursday, July 19, 10 am. Brad Kwatcher, Safe Coordinator for the Bellingham Fire Department, will be at the Senior Center to discuss issues related to the safety of town elders.



Mohegan Sun Trip— Thursday, July 19, 7:45 am—5 pm. Bring your lucky charm; this day trip includes a chance to win a free trip. $22/pp includes food and one free bet. Sign up at the front desk before July 9.



Backyard Birders—Thursday, July 19, 10:30 am. Back by popular demand, Frank and Leslie return to the Senior Center to talk about birding and answer your questions.



Angela West Concert—New date is Tuesday, July 24, 7 pm; $5. Famed country western singer Angela West comes to the Senior Center for a concert. She offers a full range of musical styles and likes to include audience members in the singing. Reserve your spot today.



Classics Five Jazz Quintet—Tuesday, July 31, 7 pm; $7/pp. The Classics Five Jazz Quintet was founded three years ago with the sole purpose of playing the best music of the American Songbook stylistically with jazz improvisation. Please sign up by Monday, 7/23.



MONDAYS — Chair Exercise, 10:30 am, with Beth Coehlo, $3/pp per class. This class is great for those looking for a basic fitness class to improve endurance, vitality, range of motion, increased circulation, and strength.



TUESDAYS—Candlepin Bowling. Join the fun every Tuesday at the Ryan Center on Route 109 in Millis. 9 a.m. $9 and the bowling shoes are free.



WEDNESDAYS—Motion to Music, 11:30 am. Free. This fitness class will get you bopping to some fun music from the 50s and 60s to today’s favorites. Various dances and moves are taught, though this is a low-impact class with lots of laughs included. The class includes those that have walkers and canes who can exercise sitting while the others are the conga line.



WEDNESDAYS—Men’s Group, 10 am; free. Join in for coffee and conversation.



WEDNESDAY LUNCHES—beginning 7/11, stop by the Senior Center for lunch, noon to 1 pm; $2 buys an entrée and beverage. Menu will vary. Please sign up at the front desk on Monday for the Wednesday lunch.



SHINE Wednesdays— July 11 and 25, 12 pm. The SHINE (Serving the Health Insurance Needs of Everyone) Program provides free health insurance information and counseling to all MA residents with Medicare and their caregivers. People who have Medicare or who are about to become eligible for Medicare can meet with a counselor to learn about benefits and options available. A counselor will review programs that help people with limited income to pay health care costs.



Jean Roy is the SHINE counselor for the Bellingham Senior Center. She will be available to meet with you on Wednesdays, July 11 & 25, 12 pm. Call the Senior Center, 508-966-0398, to schedule an appointment.



THURSDAYS—Yogalates, 10 am, with Kay Thomas, $5. This class is offered to a wide range of yoga enthusiasts. Stretching, strengthening, and improving body alignment are incorporated. Pilates focuses on core stability to maintain a balanced and aligned body that looks fit, feels revitalized, and moves with ease.



Women’s Wisdom Group, July 5 & 19, 1 pm. Come and discuss life issues pertinent to your well-being, share experiences, meet new friends.