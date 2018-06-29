Bellingham Women of Today Celebrates Founder's Day

Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM

The Bellingham Women of Today celebrate Founder’s Day on July 1st. It is the day the Woman of Today organization was formed. The BWOT had a great year with many activities for the community.



Who can forget a visit and photos with the Easter Bunny and Santa! We joined in the Pumpkin Stroll and enjoyed all the children in costume. Our annual telethon raised money for families in need over the holidays.



Spring brought gift bags of goodies for the elderly home-bound on the Meals-on-Wheels program, followed by a donation to a domestic violence shelter. The group provided two scholarships to Bellingham High School students and made donations to local charities.





The BWOT will take a break during July and August but are already thinking about fall activities. We are looking forward to joining the towns 300th-anniversary activities. We would like you to join us as we continue to serve our community.



We are open to men and women 18 years or older. We meet September through June on the second Monday of the month at 7:30 in the upper room in the town hall on Mechanic Street.





The BWOT is a nonprofit civic organization and has served Bellingham and surrounding communities for over 30 years. It is one of six Massachusetts chapters of the United States Women of Today.



This organization was founded in 1985 by former members of United States Jaycees Women. The United States Women of Today has more than 1,880 members in 13 states in America and Limassol, Cypress is our international chapter.