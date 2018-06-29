Bellingham Women of Today Celebrates Founder's Day
Who can forget a visit and photos with the Easter Bunny and Santa! We joined in the Pumpkin Stroll and enjoyed all the children in costume. Our annual telethon raised money for families in need over the holidays.
Spring brought gift bags of goodies for the elderly home-bound on the Meals-on-Wheels program, followed by a donation to a domestic violence shelter. The group provided two scholarships to Bellingham High School students and made donations to local charities.
We are open to men and women 18 years or older. We meet September through June on the second Monday of the month at 7:30 in the upper room in the town hall on Mechanic Street.
This organization was founded in 1985 by former members of United States Jaycees Women. The United States Women of Today has more than 1,880 members in 13 states in America and Limassol, Cypress is our international chapter.