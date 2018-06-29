Operation Graduation 2018: Welcome to the Jungle

Jun 29, 2018 06:00AM

Gallery: Welcome to the Jungle! [3 Images] Click any image to expand.

On Friday, June 1, Bellingham High School's Class of 2018 returned to the school for one last event. The Operation Graduation all-night grad party is hosted each year by the seniors’ parents, with the support of local area businesses, private donations, and multiple fundraising events throughout the year.





This year’s jungle-inspired theme had the students checking in at Base Camp and donning safari hats to explore the school hallways, which had been transformed into a dark jungle and tropical rainforest, before boarding a plane to fly into the concrete jungle (aka the city). They played on inflatables in the Jungle Gym.



They were entertained by a hypnotist, a palm reader, a caricaturist, and a henna tattoo artist. They relaxed to popcorn and a movie in the courtyard, then enjoyed a photo booth and dinner, dancing, and casino games in the Rainforest Cafe. The night concluded with a Senior Slide Show. The graduates had a fun-filled, safe night while making lasting memories.





Thanks go to all the parents, donors, and local businesses that made this night possible for our seniors. To view photos of the event, see gallery above.





